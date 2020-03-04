Register
19:16 GMT04 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, drink the blood of a king cobra as part of jungle survival training during exercise Cobra Gold 2020 at Ban Chan Khrem, Chanthaburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2020.

    Video: PETA Confronts US Marine Corps, Demands End to ‘Crude’ Animal Killing in Gold Cobra Drills

    Courtesy of DVIDS/Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107847/61/1078476182_0:105:3072:1833_1200x675_80_0_0_e7a9717c69a4c8227ce3ca7b7b090251.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202003041078476227-video-peta-confronts-us-marine-corps-demands-end-to-crude-animal-killing-in-gold-cobra-drills/

    People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has set its attention on the Cobra Gold military drills and demanded Wednesday that the commandant of the US Marine Corps end the “crude killing” of animals in survival exercises.

    In an urgent letter addressed to the service’s commandant Gen. David Berge, Shalin Gala, PETA’s vice president for international laboratory methods, called for the military official to end the “use of live animals in food procurement survival exercises and instead use more effective and ethical non-animal training methods during Cobra Gold.”

    Citing a March 1 article from UK outlet Daily Mail, the letter goes on to note that US Marines involved in the exercise have been reported to kill “chickens with their bare hands, skin and eat live geckos, consume live scorpions and tarantulas, and decapitate cobras and drink their blood.”

    The annual Cobra Gold exercises involve the participation of multiple nations and are co-hosted by the US and Thailand, with the latter being where the drills are held for a period of 10 days. The 2020 event marks the 39th session of the drills, which focus on a range of military procedures from responding to large-scale disasters to providing service members with the skills to survive in the wilderness in the event of an emergency.

    Aside from the vast amounts of images provided by the US Department of Defense that show participants training in the field during the ongoing drills, a portion of recently released content does capture various service members chomping down on the local Thai vegetation and drinking the blood of snakes.

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, drink the blood of a king cobra as part of jungle survival training during exercise Cobra Gold 2020 at Ban Chan Khrem, Chanthaburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2020.
    Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall
    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, drink the blood of a king cobra as part of jungle survival training during exercise Cobra Gold 2020 at Ban Chan Khrem, Chanthaburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2020.

    A video released by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, the media arm of the Pentagon, captures the moment that multiple service members participate in jungle survival training during the 2020 exercises.

    Members of the Royal Thai Marine Corps are seen demonstrating how to extract drinkable liquids from trees and identify edible fruits and vegetation; however, participants are also recorded being instructed on how to remove the venom from live scorpions and how to trap snakes.

    The Monday-released video footage ends with several service members gathering together to taste one such reptile’s blood.

    Although the Pentagon has indicated that the option of drinking cobra blood is used as a “last resort” by service members, according to Stars and Stripes, PETA noted in its correspondence that “there are precedents for troops to learn food procurement survival skills without having to use live animals in abhorrent training drills.”

    “In 2011, the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC) suspended its use of live animals in its survival training courses following discussions with PETA,” reads the letter. “Nearly three decades ago, the US Army’s Dugway Proving Ground also canceled a survival skills training course using animals after PETA asked then–Defense Secretary Les Aspin to intervene.”

    “Food procurement survival training options that don’t use any animals are widely available,” Gala continues, explaining that the service can refresh its survival skills courses by integrating lessons from various wilderness curricula.

    It’s unclear if Berger intends to or has responded. This year’s Cobra Gold exercises are scheduled to conclude on Friday.

    Related:

    US Sends Bombers to Taiwan Strait as China Holds Military Drills in Area
    US Troops Cross Into Poland for Drills as Russian Military Warns of Exercises’ Offensive Intent
    US, South Korea Delay Military Drills as Coronavirus Spreads Among Soldiers
    US Amphibious Dock Warship Visits Thailand Ahead of Cobra Gold War Games
    Cobra Gold: US Troops Drink Cobra’s Blood, Eat Tarantulas During Military Exercise in Thailand
    Tags:
    PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Organization), PETA, blood, Snake, Cobra Gold exercise
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse