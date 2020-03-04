Register
19:16 GMT04 March 2020
    Mysterious crafts peeking out of hangars at the Tonopah Test Range Airport in Nevada on March 2, 2020, around noon.

    Photo: Satellite Captures Re-Emergence of Mysterious Vehicles at Top Secret US Air Base

    Sputnik Screenshot
    For the second time in nearly three months, satellite imagery taken from above the Tonopah Test Range Airport in Nevada has shown the presence of 12 mystery objects peeking out of their hangars.

    Back in December, it was reported that a dozen unidentifiable vehicles were spotted poking out of their hangars in a section of the US Air Force’s Tonopah Test Range that was previously underutilized. The Drive’s Tyler Rogoway, who broke the original story, reported Tuesday that the mystery aircraft had once again been spotted outside their hangars on March 2.

    The images - obtained by Rogoway from California-based, private Earth imaging company Planet Labs - showed the re-emergence of the vehicles around noon local time on Monday. Comparatively, the original December 6, 2019, event was seen at approximately 10:15 a.m. local time.
    Planet Scope image of Tonopah Test Range Airport taken on March 2nd, 2020 at around noon local time. Notice the displaced runway threshold north of the runway construction area and the ripped up Janet ramp.
    THE DRIVE, COURTESY OF PLANET LABS, INC.
    Planet Scope image of Tonopah Test Range Airport taken on March 2nd, 2020 at around noon local time. Notice the displaced runway threshold north of the runway construction area and the ripped up Janet ramp.

    While Tonopah is generally secretive, and little has been divulged about the air base by the Pentagon, it is known that the facility houses a number of aircraft developed at Area 51, as well as other vehicles, including the retired F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter jets that have been spotted making flights in nearby airspace since they were retired from service via the National Defense Authorization Act of 2017.

    While the identity of the vehicles still remains unknown, previous theories concerning the aircraft have suggested that they could be the Lockheed Martin RQ-170 Sentinel, an unmanned aerial vehicle. However, Rogoway noted that they appear to vary in length, according to their shadows.

    The Drive also highlighted that many sections of Tonopah’s main runway are under construction, which limits the service’s usable flight strip.

