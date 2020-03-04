Recognising India and Pakistan as Nuclear States Would Hurt Non-Proliferation Treaty - Moscow

Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Yermakov said on Wednesday that recognising India and Pakistan as nuclear states would be catastrophic for the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
"The world is developing swiftly, technologies, including those in the nuclear field, are becoming available to more states. The fact that India, Pakistan, and Israel possess nuclear weapons doesn't help strengthen the Non-Proliferation Treaty. There is no way of discussing the possibility of Indian and Pakistan joining the treaty as nuclear states. Such recognition would be catastrophic for the treaty itself”, Yermakov said.
While experiencing years of tense relations, both India and Pakistan possess nuclear weapons without being parties to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
Last year, when relations between the two South Asian countries reached their lowest point, leaders from Pakistan threatened India with a nuclear attack while Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also announced his country might consider changing its nuclear weapons doctrine by doing away with a “no first use policy” in the future.
