US Approves Israel Purchase of 8 KC-46 Tanker Aircraft for $2.4 Billion

"The government of Israel has requested to buy up to eight KC-46 aircraft; up to seventeen PW4062 turbofan engines (16 installed, 1 spare); and up to eighteen GPS receivers (16 installed, 2 spares)", the release said on Tuesday. "The total estimated program cost is $2.4 billion".
The Defence Security Cooperation Agency emphasized in the release the US commitment to Israel’s security.
"It is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defence capability", the release said.
The proposed sale further supports the foreign policy and national security of the United States by allowing Israel to provide a redundant capability to US assets in the Mideast region, possibly freeing US assets for use elsewhere during times of war, the release added.
