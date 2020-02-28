Register
21:41 GMT28 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    B-1B Lancer

    ‘It’s Not the Years, It’s the Mileage’: US Air Force Preparing to Cut Supersonic B-1B Bomber

    © CC0 / United States Air Force / Staff Sgt. Bennie J. Davis III / B-1B Lancer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105769/35/1057693547_0:61:1200:736_1200x675_80_0_0_d5e215c506ed7f9f190dd4bab84607b4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002281078434017-its-not-the-years-its-the-mileage-us-air-force-preparing-to-cut-supersonic-b-1b-bomber/

    As the US Air Force plans its bomber fleet of the future, it’s taking a hard look at its 62 Rockwell B-1B Lancer bombers, which a senior Air Force general said the force has “overused.” Fiscal year 2021 budget proposals call for cutting 17 from the fleet in order to keep the rest operational until the B-21 Raider enters service.

    The US Air Force hasn’t built a new strategic bomber in 20 years, when the last of Northrop’s B-2 Spirit stealth bombers entered service. However, most of the bomber fleet is even older than that: B-1B Lancers date to the 1980s and 1990s, and the last B-52 Stratofortress was built way back in 1962. So, with the first B-21 Raider expected to take to the skies at the end of next year, a slew of new budget demands associated with nuclear weapons development and the debut of the US Space Force, which falls under Air Force purview, the service is preparing to cut the older, more worn-down bombers that are the most costly to maintain.

    The Air Force’s budget proposals for fiscal year 2021 include cuts to dozens of programs, including more than one-quarter of the Lancer fleet: 17 aircraft. Despite being younger than the B-52s, the Air Force has relied on the Lancers to fill close air support roles in recent years, which was incredibly taxing on the strategic bombers designed to make high-speed dashes into enemy territory.

    In order to make the remaining planes last until the scheduled retirement date of 2036, the Air Force has considered mandating that Lancer pilots may not use the aircraft’s low-flying, terrain-following technology except during training.

    “That takes the worst actors offline, and lets the maintainers now concentrate on the airplanes that have a better road to recovery,” Lt. Gen. David Nahom, deputy chief of staff for plans and programs, told the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces on Thursday. “We think, by doing this, we’ll get the mission-capable rate to a more acceptable level.”

    “We’ve used that airplane, and overused it over many years,” Nahom told lawmakers. “It’s broken, in many ways.”

    An Air Force spokeswoman told Military.com earlier this month the service would free up some $4.1 billion over the next five years by scrapping aging aircraft like the Lancers.

    By comparison, even though the Stratofortress fleet is decades older, they spent much of that time on the ground on nuclear standby. The Air Force hopes by upgrading the plane’s engines and adding new technologies like a powerful doppler radar, “we’re going to be able to do things with that airplane that we would not be able to do with a B-1 or a B-2,” Nahom said.

    “It’s not the years, it’s the mileage,” Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, quoting fictional adventurer Indiana Jones, told Air Force Times on Friday. “That very much applies to airplanes.”

    The Air Force’s 20 B-2 bombers are also receiving upgrades, though, including a new computer system and cockpit displays, to keep them relevant until the B-21 comes online and becomes fully qualified to fill its role as a nuclear bomber, which Nahom told lawmakers could take another decade. However, it’s unclear if that means 10 years from when the B-21 becomes operational in the late 2020s, or 10 years from when the first B-21 flies, which could happen in 2021.

    Related:

    Russian Tu-160 Heavy Strategic Bombers to Be Equipped With Hypersonic Kinzhal Missiles - Report
    B-2 Stealth Bombers Are Getting Upgraded Cockpits as DoD Seeks Billions for B-21 Build
    Pair of Russian Tu-22M3 Bombers Conduct Planned Flight Over Black Sea Spanning 2,800 Miles
    Tags:
    bomber, retirement, US Air Force, B-21 Raider, Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, B-1B Lancer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse