Russian Air Force Receives First S-350 Vityaz Air Defence Systems - MoD

"The first newest S-350 Vityaz air defence missile systems have been added to the Russian air force's arsenal. [The systems] have recently been deployed to the training centre of the anti-aircraft missile forces in Gatchina [a city in the Leningrad region]," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that the centre had already run tests with the S-350 aimed at detecting and destroying conventional hostile aircraft.
In mid-January, the ministry said that Russia's Leningrad region would be the first to host the air defence missile systems.
The S-350 was developed by the Almaz-Antey concern and first showcased at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019.
