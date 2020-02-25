Register
19:18 GMT25 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Sikorsky-Boeing Defiant Helicopter Undergoes Flight Tests for US Army

    Videos: Sikorsky-Boeing Defiant Helicopter Undergoes Flight Tests for US Army

    Twitter/Courtesy of BoeingDefense
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107840/39/1078403988_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_0177e65ed1ced3bb92fe66229c3919d5.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002251078404094-videos-sikorsky-boeing-defiant-helicopter-undergoes-flight-tests-for-us-army/

    The Sikorsky-Boeing Defiant compound helicopter, which may soon replace the UH-60 Black Hawk, recently performed a flight demonstration for the US Army.

    According to a report by Military.com, the Defiant, which is powered by two Honeywell T55 turboshaft engines, could become the US Army’s new future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA). The UH-60 Black Hawk is a medium-lift utility helicopter used by the US military and designed by Sikorsky Aircraft.

    ​The Defiant was designed to be able to fly at more than 230 mph. The craft also includes a “coaxial rotor system and a large rear propeller that replaces the tail rotor found on conventional helicopters,” Military.com reported. Test pilots also told the outlet that the craft’s rear pusher propeller is designed “to provide revolutionary thrust.”

    "It's all self-contained back here; you can take significant combat damage back here, and if you lose the prop, you are still a 150-knot machine," Ed Henderscheid, a former US Army AH-64 Apache pilot and Boeing's lead test pilot for the Defiant, is quoted as saying.

    The Defiant’s pusher propeller is fully electric, unlike the hydraulic systems used in most helicopters.

    "Not having hydraulics in the tail boom as a helicopter pilot is a huge deal. I have had hydraulics failures where they were caused by a break in the hydraulic line ... and it's scary when you have to go to keep your tail rotor where you want it. Not having to worry about a leak ... or some mechanical failure - that's a really, really comforting thought,” Henderscheid explained.

    ​Sikorsky, which is part of aerospace company Lockheed Martin, and aircraft manufacturer Boeing partnered to build the Defiant for the Army as part of the Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstrator (JMRT-D) program. 

    The US Army also awarded a contract to aircraft manufacturer Textron to build a tiltrotor-design helicopter, the V-280 Valor, which underwent its first test flight in December 2017. The Valor and Defiant are both competing to replace the UH-60 Black Hawk. 

    According to Defense News, the Valor flew at 200 knots during a January test flight, compared to the Defiant’s 140 knots during its Thursday demonstration. A knot is a unit of speed equal to around 1.85 kilometers per hour. 

    However, according to Military.com, the Defiant flew at 140 knots “but only used about 20% of the pusher propeller capability and about 30% of the engine power on Defiant.”

    "You translate that power into the prop and you go faster. The requirement that we needed to design around is 230 knots, and we will easily hit that,” Henderscheid is quoted as saying.

    Tim Malia, director of US Army's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) effort, told Military.com that the Defiant’s X2 technology will improve survival rates among combat aviators.

    "You are now getting in faster and you are getting out faster, so you have reduced the amount of time you are in a dangerous environment," Malia said.

    The X2 technology also allows for more agility and maneuverability, Malia added.

    "The conventional rotor system has a lot more give, think about it like the ride of Cadillac - it's less responsive. When you get to a rigid rotor system, it's more like you are talking about a Porsche or a Ferrari in the level of responsiveness,” Malia explained.

    The Army is expected to complete its risk-reduction phase for the new FLRAA in 2022, which is the same year the service will pick a manufacturer to build the Black Hawk replacement.

    "What these tech demonstrators are providing is great data back to the Army to understand what the future rotorcraft capability could be," Jay Macklin, director of future vertical lift business development for Sikorsky, is quoted as saying by Military.com.

    "The Army is going to take all the information that is learned through the JMRT-D program, and it is going to come up with what it feels is the best design to move forward in the FLRAA competition,” Macklin added.

    Related:

    US Army May Have Just Leaked What Its New Long-Range Supergun Looks Like
    Sri Lanka to Withdraw from UN Resolution on War Crimes over Ban on Army Chief by US: PM Rajapaksa
    ‘Satanist’ US Army Soldier Pleads Guilty to Distributing Bomb-Making Instructions
    US Jet Caught on Video After Allegedly Pounding Syrian Army Positions in Qamishli
    US Army to Scale Back, Eliminate 80 Programs to Fund Modernization Efforts
    Tags:
    UH-60 Black Hawk, helicopter, army, military, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse