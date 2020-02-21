Russia's Latest MiG-35 Fighters to Land on Autopilot - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian fighter MiG-35 will be able to land on autopilot, the relevant technology already exists, the press service of the MiG company said on Friday.

"Engineers of MiG corporation received a patent for an autopilot landing system," the press service said, adding that the new will make it easier to land in bad weather conditions.

"The new technology will be used in MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-35 aircraft," the press service added.

According to the company's director general, Ilya Tarasenko, this system will be used in current and future MiG aircraft.

The MiG-35 is a 4++ generation aircraft, designed to destroy air targets day and night, regardless of the weather conditions, as well as engage moving and fixed ground targets. The main features of the aircraft include radar visibility; a quad-redundant fly-by-wire flight control system; and advanced avionics, which includes cutting-edge radar and optical systems, as well as a helmet-mounted targeting system.