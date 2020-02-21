Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky to Build Six More Presidential Helicopters for US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky business unit said it is building six more presidential helicopters for the US Navy.

"Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company will build six production VH-92A Presidential Helicopters under a contract from the US Navy", the release said on Thursday.

According to the release, the helicopters are part of the 23 aircraft program of record for the US Marine Corps.

"The program continues to progress on the budget and within our planned acquisition timeline", said Colonel Eric Ropella, PMA-274 presidential helicopter program manager. "The award of LRIP Lot II reinforces the importance of this Marine Corps no-fail mission especially as we move into the next phase of government testing this year".

Sikorsky will begin deliveries of these six helicopters in 2022, the release said. The remaining production aircraft will be delivered in 2022 and 2023, it added.

The US Navy is looking to replace the president's current helicopter, Marine One, with the VH-92A.