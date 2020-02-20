US Magazine Names Top Five Submarines Capable of Wiping Out Humanity

Earlier, the National Interest published an article in which the author pointed out that rockets on Borei-class submarines could render the United States 'uninhabitable'.

Five nuclear submarines, both existing and in the works, can annihilate the entire human race or bring our planet to the edge of the apocalypse, according to an article by the National Interest published this week.

The piece lists Ohio-class submarines as one of these weapons of total destruction, noting that the vessels are able to turn 288 town-sized targets into ashes in less than half an hour.

© Flickr / Gonzalo Alonso Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) transits the Saint Marys River

Another ominous vessel listed in the article is the Columbia-class submarines that were designed to replace the Ohio-class versions.

Three other submarines mentioned in the article are all manufactured in Russia, specifically the Borei-class, Delfin-class and Yasen-class submarines.

© Sputnik . Ildus Gilyazutdinov Russian Project 955 strategic nuclear submarine Vladimir Monomakh arrives at its permanent base in Vilyuchinsk, Kamchatka. file photo

Russia is currently looking to develop eight Borei-class vessels. Three submarines of this type have already joined the Russian fleet, while another one is currently being tested.