Register
19:23 GMT16 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian MIG 15 jet fighters during a demonstration at the East German Air Force Sports and Cultural Festival, at Cottbus, East Germany, on Sept. 3, 1957

    Last Surviving Soviet Ace of Korean War Opens Up on Clandestine Ops Against US Air Force

    © AP Photo /
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002161078330230-last-surviving-soviet-ace-of-korean-war-opens-up-on-clandestine-ops-against-us-air-force/

    For nearly forty years, direct Soviet involvement in the air war over Korea from 1950-1953 remained a tightly-kept state secret, with US planners long left speculating about how the young and relatively inexperienced Chinese and North Korean air forces could manage to shoot down so many planes belonging to the powerful US Air Force.

    On Saturday, Russia solemnly marked Warriors-Internationalists Day, a holiday dedicated to the thousands of Soviet soldiers who served in conflicts around the world during the Cold War. In honour of the occasion, journalist Andrei Kots sat down with Maj. Gen. (ret.) Sergei Kramarenko, a decorated Soviet Air Force ace who served in the Second World War and earned the title ‘Hero of the Soviet Union’ for his exploits in Korea, and who, at 97 years old, is the last living Soviet ace of the Korean War.

    Despite his age, the veteran’s mind was as sharp as ever, and he remembered that it was the experience he gained during World War II that prepared him for Korea. Between 1942 and 1945, he flew the LaGG-3 and La-5 fighters, shooting down three Luftwaffe aircraft and assisting in the destruction of 13 more.

    “At the end of the war, we had surpassed the Germans in terms of combat tactics and piloting skill. We entered the Korean conflict equipped with this knowledge, and it allowed us to successfully defeat the Americans,” Kramarenko said.

    Sergei Kramarenko during WWII.
    © Photo : Sergei Kramarenko's personal archive.
    Sergei Kramarenko during WWII.
    “US pilots seemed weaker to me than the German aces. The Germans were more willing to get into a fight, while the Americans tried to avoid battle. In Korea, we proved to them that we were at least not inferior to them in terms of training and skill, and even surpassed them in terms of our aircraft,” the pilot added.

    Kramarenko said that getting into the cockpit of the new MiG-15 jet fighter jet after flying piston-engine fighters in WWII proved surprisingly easy, with the jet proving responsive, and capable of accelerating to up to 1,000 km per hour and climbing to heights of up to 15 km. The latter capability proved superior to that of the American F-86 Sabre, and Soviet pilots would often use this to their advantage to attack the enemy from above.

    In November 1950, as China entered the war, Kramarenko and 31 other pilots from the 176th Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment were quietly deployed to the country to train People’s Liberation Air Force pilots.  The clandestine nature of their operation meant that they were forbidden from revealing any details about the nature of their activities in letters to loved ones back home. In the meantime, the pilots sought to piece together the few details they knew about the Sabre – learning that it was more maneuverable than the MiG-15, but with the aforementioned lower operating ceiling.

    Sergei Kramarenko in the cockpit of his MiG.
    © Photo : Sergei Kramarenko's personal archive.
    Sergei Kramarenko in the cockpit of his MiG.

    Baptism by Fire

    Direct limited Soviet Air Force involvement in Korea began in the spring of 1951, with Kramarenko confirming that his first sortie took place on April 1.

    “We scrambled to intercept a reconnaissance plane with a fighter escort,” Kramarenko recalled. “We climbed, traveling along the Yalu River in the north. After ascending to 7,000 meters, we saw the enemy aircraft dead ahead. Out in front was a dual-engined recon plane, behind it were eight fighters, two squadrons. We had one squadron of four MiGs. I gave the order to attack. My wingman Ivan Lazutin approached the recon plane from below to try to destroy it. Suddenly, one of the squadrons of Sabres swooped in over him. ‘Roll to the right!’ I shouted. He turned quickly and the enemy planes chased after him. I aimed at the straggler of the bunch, and shot it from the rear. The plane fell into the sea. The others immediately pulled upward. My other wingman, Sergei Rodionov, was attacked by the other Sabre squadron. I commanded him to swerve to the right, he turned and I managed to hit another enemy plane. After that the Sabres and the recon plane left the battle and fled.”

    U.S. Air Force F-86 Sabre jets flyong over North Korea. (File)
    © AP Photo /
    U.S. Air Force F-86 Sabre jets flyong over North Korea. (File)

    ‘Black Thursday’

    Kramarenko was one of the Soviet pilots involved in the deadly April 12, 1951 skirmish which US Air Force pilots would subsequenty dub ‘Black Thursday’. On that day, 30 MiG-15s attacked several dozen B-29 bombers escorted by as many as 100 F-80s and F-84 fighters, shooting down multiple B-29s without suffering a single loss. US command was so shaken by the event that it halted all bombing operations over Korea for three months, and ended daylight raids for good.

    “In that battle, we knocked 25 of 48 B-29s out of service as they flew to bomb the bridge over the Yalu River,” the veteran recalled, referring to the bridge connecting North Korea to China. “I still remember the image in my mind: an armada of planes is flying in combat formation, beautiful, like during a parade. Suddenly we swoop down on top of them. I open fire on one of the bombers – immediately white smoke starts billowing out. I had damaged the fuel tank. And then my comrades arrived. I’d say we thrashed the Americans pretty good. All our fighters returned to the airfield, and the USAF declared a week-long period of mourning and didn’t get up the courage to send bombers to the area for a long time,” Kramarenko recalled.
    B-29 Superfortress bombers, file photo.
    © AP Photo /
    B-29 Superfortress bombers, file photo.

    Battle With a US Ace

    During the campaign, Kramarenko butted heads with American aces on several occasions, and recalled an encounter he had with Glenn Eagleston – commander of the USAF’s 334th squadron, and a veteran of WWII.

    “Eagleston flew in a formation of three planes,” Kramarenko recalled. “The pair provided him with cover while he attacked from above. He missed, and dipped below, bringing his plane out of a dive about 100 meters from me. I immediately swerved left and rolled, diving. I came out of the dive and he opened fire on me again. We ‘danced’ with this ace for quite some time. Finally I managed to get on top of him and began firing. Pieces began to fall off his Sabre, and he began going down, his wing mates behind me. I made another role and dropped sharply downward, heading toward the damn where North Korean anti-aircraft gunners were stationed. I looked back, the two planes were tailing me at a distance of 800 meters. Suddenly anti-aircraft shells begin bursting in front of me. Better to die from one of our own, I thought. I went straight into the maw, but got lucky – they didn’t hit. The Sabres stopped their pursuit and set off for home. In the end, Eagleston sat his plane down at a US airfield. Wounded, he was sent back to the United States and he didn’t fight anymore.”

    Nearly Pitchforked

    On January 17, 1952, Kramarenko’s luck seemed to have run out. In an engagement against a pair of Sabres, the pilot didn’t notice additional US planes flying above, with the fighters diving and opening fire, critically damaging his MiG. Losing control, he jumped out and opened his parachute, only to get an unpleasant surprise.

    “I’m hanging from the parachute, and suddenly the American fighter swoops in and opens fire on me. He’s firing from afar, and the rounds fly below me. I pull up my legs automatically. About 400-500 meters out, he turns around and comes in for another pass. But I got lucky, I got caught in a cloud and the American lost me. Descending further, I noticed a forest. From the right is a clearing. I pulled up the harness, turned around and fell into a bush. I gave myself a once over – nope, no blood. Then I touched my neck and felt a big bump. I must have hit something. I collected my parachute, reached a road, heading west…Suddenly in front of me I see a cart leaving the forest, it was a Korean gathering wood. Seeing me, he grabbed his pitchfork, thinking I was an American. I told him ‘Kim Il Sung –ho,’ ‘Stalin –ho’, ‘ho’ meaning ‘good’ in Korean. Realizing I was one of his own, he put me in his cart and took me to his village. They fed me, and laid me down to sleep on the floor. In the morning a vehicle came and picked me up, taking me to the airfield. That was my final flight before returning to the USSR,” the pilot recalled.

    According to Kramarenko, the incident with the USAF pilot strafing him from a parachute wasn’t unusual, and he lost one comrade and saw another wounded in this way.

    In total, the 176th Guards Air Regiment lost eight pilots and 12 aircraft. At the same time, they destroyed about 50 bombers, with fighters not counted. According to Kramarenko, he personally shot down 21 enemy planes, but was recognized for only 13 of them as the rest fell into the sea. The veteran believes the showing of Soviet pilots in Korea helped prevent World War III.

    “The Americans planned to drop 300 atomic bombs on the USSR,” he said. “But in Korea we proved to them that it’s better for B-29s not to stick their noses into our territory. After we disabled 25 of 48 bombers in a single flight, the US abandoned its strategy to bomb Soviet territory,” he insisted.

    Kramarenko retired from the Soviet Air Force in 1981, serving as commander of fighter regiments, divisions, and as an advisor to friendly air forces abroad. In  February 1979, he became deputy chief of staff of the 23rd Air Army.

    He last flew in 1982. “Today, of course, I can no longer fly. I envy the young people taking their planes into the sky. Modern combat planes are great technology, powerful, well-armed. It’s probably nice to ‘cut through the clouds’ in one….I still dream of the sky,” he said.
    Soviet WWII and Korean War ace Sergei Kramarenko.
    © RIA Novosti . Sergei Pyatakov
    Soviet WWII and Korean War ace Sergei Kramarenko.

    70 Years On, Details of Air War Over Korea Still Debated

    The details of the MiG vs. Sabre conflict of the Korean War remain hotly debated to this day, with US historians estimating that a total of 224 Sabres were lost during the war compared to 566 MiG-15s (with most of the latter piloted by Chinese and North Korean pilots). However, Russian estimates claim 1,106 total air victories, and 335 MiGs lost for all reasons, including both combat and non-combat sorties.

    The Korean War proved to be the beginning of US military’s air power-heavy post-WWII doctrine. During the war, Allied carpet bombing is estimated to have destroyed up to three quarters of North Korea’s population centers. In all, the US dropped 635,000 tonnes of bombs, including 32,000 tonnes of napalm, on the peninsula, which is more than the total tonnage of bombs dropped on Japanese targets during the entirety of the US Pacific Campaign in World War II.

    Related:

    US Bill Calls for Formal End to Korean War
    Historic Kim-Trump Summit Begins: Will the Korean War Finally End?
    S Korean Province Backs Labelling Japanese Products as 'Made By War Criminals'
    Conflict Between Pyongyang and Washington Could Turn Into All-Out War - Korean Media
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bollywood actress Malaika Arora presents a creation by Varun Chkkilam during the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort fashion show in Mumbai on February 14, 2020.
    The Captivating Beauty of Saree: Highlights of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse