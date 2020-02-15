Register
16:00 GMT15 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A Belgian solider patrols in a temporary military zone as vehicles arrive from a British naval vessel, taking part in U.S.-led war games, at the Port of Antwerp in Antwerp, Belgium, Monday Feb. 3, 2020. The Defender-Europe 2020 exercises will involve approximately 20,000 American troops; the biggest deployment of U.S.-based soldiers to Europe in 25 years.

    NATO Chief Says Wants ‘Better Relationship’ With Russia as Bloc Tops Up Budget, Prepares Huge Drills

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107832/41/1078324100.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002151078324129-nato-chief-says-wants-better-relationship-with-russia-as-bloc-tops-up-budget-prepares-huge-drills/

    NATO is already spending twenty times more than Russia on defence, and has committed an additional $100 billion for 2020, which is more than double what Moscow spent on its entire military in 2019.

    The North Atlantic Alliance would like to have better relations with Moscow, but will continue to support sanctions and increased military readiness against Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has indicated.

    “We also face competition from a more assertive Russia, which seeks to return to a world of spheres of influence,” Stoltenberg said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

    “All allies remain committed to arms control, and to dialogue with Russia. We continue to aspire for a better relationship with our biggest neighbour,” Stoltenberg added.

    According to the official, NATO was “responding” to the Russian threat, including by “significantly increasing the readiness of our forces, upholding sanctions, and countering Russia’s attempts to interfere in our democracies. Allies consulted closely over many years on Russia’s breach of the [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces] Treaty and agreed on a joint response.”

    China is also a source of concern to the bloc, Stoltenberg said, pointing out that the country “will soon be the world’s largest economy,” and “already has the world’s second largest defence budget.” According to Stoltenberg, “the rise of China presents both challenges and opportunities,” and the alliance needs “a common understanding of what this means for our shared security, for freedom and democracy.”
    © Sputnik / Виталий Невар
    Servicemen talk to the referee after the first stage of the international competition for professional training Marine landing 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. Russian, Chinese, Iranian and Venezuelan marines participate in these competitions.

    Lopsided Spending

    NATO’s total defence spending topped over $1 trillion in 2019, with an additional $100 billion expected in 2020. The United States alone will spend some $738 billion on defence in fiscal year 2020, including $71.5 billion for ‘overseas contingency funding’ (i.e. the nation’s war chest). For comparison, Russian defence spending declined to $48 billion in 2019 after the completion of several modernization programmes, while China spent $175.4 billion during the same period. Despite the bloc’s overwhelming spending advantage, Washington has pressured its European allies to further increase spending to reach 2 percent of GDP in 2024, and to ultimately aim for military spending equivalent to 4 percent of GDP.

    Late last year, Stoltenberg provided an explanation for why NATO spends so much more than its potential adversary Russia on defence, suggesting it was a matter of salaries, costs and higher living standards, and not inefficiencies.

    In a recent Pentagon report, officials estimated that Russia spent some $28 billion modernizing its nuclear triad. For comparison, the US is currently in the middle of a 30 year, $1.5 trillion programme to modernize its own nuclear arsenal. If these figures are correct, Washington will have spent as much as 53 times more than Moscow on upgrading its nuclear deterrent by 2040.

    Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems roll down the Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
    Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems roll down the Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia

    Dress Rehearsal for Invasion?

    Later this month, NATO is expected to kick off ‘Defender 2020’, a US-led exercise expected to involve some 37,000 troops, including about 20,000 US personnel. The months-long drills, the largest military deployment of their kind in Europe since the Cold War, will include exercises near Russia’s borders in Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, and have been described by German media as a ‘rehearsal for an offensive against Russia’ in the event of war.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the drills last week, saying Russia would naturally “react,” but promising that Russia’s response would “not create unnecessary risks.” The foreign minister suggested that it was “noteworthy that everything that we do in response to NATO’s threats to our security we do exclusively in our own territory.”

    Related:

    Stoltenberg: NATO Agrees to Take on Some Training of Iraqi Troops Done by US-Led Coalition - Video
    NATO Ready to Adjust Troops in Afghanistan If Taliban Reduce Violence - Stoltenberg
    Photo: NATO Awards Polish Firefighters for Extinguishing US Armored Carrier’s Engine Fire
    'West is Winning': Pompeo Says He's Happy to Report That the Death of NATO is 'Grossly Exaggerated'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A couple wears masks as they embrace, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Valentine’s Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2020.
    Nevermind Coronavirus Outbreak: St Valentine's Day Celebrations in Asia
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse