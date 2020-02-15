Cavusoglu Says Russia's S-400 Shipments to Stay Unaffected by Disagreements Over Idlib

MUNICH (Sputnik) - The current escalation in Syria's Idlib and disagreements with Moscow on the matter will not affect the shipments of Russia’s S-400 missile systems to Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

"They are two different issues. We cannot change our principal stance, our policies because of one disagreement with this country or that country. We shouldn't let the Syrian problem undermine our cooperation and also our relations," Cavusoglu said, when asked whether the situation in Idlib could affect the S-400 deal’s implementation.

Moscow and Ankara have "very good" relations but unanimity on all issues in dialogue between any two countries is impossible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday amid disagreements with Turkey over the escalation in Syria’s Idlib.

"We have very good relations with Turkey but that does not mean that we have to agree on everything. As a matter of fact, I believe that there cannot be full agreement on all issues in relations between any two countries. If that’s in place, then it reminds [us] of certain pressure that leads to such a full agreement," Lavrov said.

According to the top Russian diplomat, Russia and Turkey maintain contacts to find ways to implement agreements on Idlib. He stressed that these accords with Turkey by no means presupposed giving up on the antiterrorist fight in Syria.

Earlier in the day, Cavusoglu met with Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The situation in Idlib took centre stage at the talks.

Tensions in Idlib, one of four de-escalation zones in Syria, intensified last week after the Turkish Defence Ministry said eight Turkish military personnel and a civilian died in shelling by Syrian troops on Turkey's observation post in the province.

As a result, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to take retaliatory measures if Syria's armed forces failed to stop their operation in the zone and withdraw from areas close to Turkish observation posts by the end of February.

Moscow has urged Ankara to comply with existing agreements on Idlib and expressed its regret over Turkey's failure to dissociate armed opposition from terrorists.

Moscow and Ankara signed a $2.5 billion deal for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in December 2017. The delivery of all components of the S-400 systems to Turkey was completed in 2019.