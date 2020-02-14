Register
19:21 GMT14 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Artist's conception of a hypersonic missile during its launch phase.

    Global Annual Military Spending Sees Biggest Hike in 10 Years Amid US-China Arms Race

    Lockheed Martin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107828/13/1078281313.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002141078318137-global-annual-military-spending-sees-biggest-hike-in-10-years-amid-us-china-arms-race/

    According to a new report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), military spending worldwide increased by 4% last year - the largest increase in a decade. According to the London-based think tank, the upswell is driven primarily by increased military competition by the US with Russia and China.

    Worldwide in 2019, spending on military budgets swelled to levels unseen in a decade, increasing by 4% over 2018 levels. The statistics compiled by the IISS represent both weapons procurements and research and development investments.

    The report notes that none of the top 15 defense spenders have changed since last year, though there were some slight changes of order. The US continues to dominate, spending more than the next 11 countries on the list combined, and four times as much as the second-highest spender: China.

    US and Chinese military budgets both increased by 6.6% last year, to $684.6 billion and $181.1 billion, respectively. The US increase alone was more than the United Kingdom’s entire defense budget, AFP noted.

    International Institute for Strategic Studies
    Top 15 Defense Budgets in 2019, in US Dollars

    However, other budgets increased too, with Europe - excluding Russia - collectively spending 4.2% more than in 2018, returning them to their spending levels prior to the 2008 financial crash, which caused sharp contractions in state budgets around the globe.

    Russia spent $61 billion on military needs last year, although Defense News noted that since Moscow buys from Russian defense companies in rubles, the true number when accounting for purchasing power parity is closer to $150 billion. However, even this inflated amount is just 21% of what the US spends.

    The hike in spending, especially in defense research, reflects the changing priorities of Washington, which in early 2018 announced a shift in its National Defense Strategy from the small-scale counterterror operations around the globe toward “inter-state strategic competition” with Russia and China. China’s budget has also swelled, following a decadeslong plan to catch up to, match and surpass the technologically superior American military.

    Investment in diverse new fields, from artificial intelligence to hypersonic missiles, stealth technology, space weaponry and good old fashioned fleet expansion - as well as countermeasures to all of these - have all helped push the money dial upward.

    Washington’s destruction of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in early 2019 has paved the way for a new generation of missile development. The 1987 treaty banned land-based missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers, which at the time were feared for their ability to deliver nuclear weapons so quickly as to make an accidental war more likely.

    Related:

    Thirty-Five Foreign Launches of ICBMs Detected By Russian Armed Forces' Unified Space System - MoD
    Global Defense Spending Hit Highest-Ever Amount in 2018 - Report
    ‘Anti-Ship Budget Seriousness’: US Navy Buying Hundreds of Missiles to Take on China’s Fleet
    Tags:
    International Institute for Stragetic Studies (IISS), increase, AI, stealth technology, hypersonic weapons, competition, US-China relations, defense spending
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model walks the runway for The Blonds during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 -14 February
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse