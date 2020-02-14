Register
11:01 GMT14 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Airman 1st Class Jaspreet Singh, the first Airman at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to wear a U.S. Air Force approved turban as a uniform item stands in front of a fire truck at Fire Station 1, Joint Base MDL, Dec. 5, 2019

    USAF Issues New Dress Code to Allow Religious Exemption for Head Gear, Beards

    © Photo : USAF/Airman 1st Class Briana Cespedes
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107831/30/1078313078.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002141078313708-usaf-issues-new-dress-code-to-allow-religious-exemption-for-head-gear-beards/

    In 2018, US Air Force Staff Sergeant Abdul Rahman Gaitan became the first Muslim airman to obtain a beard waiver on religious grounds

    The US Air Force has updated its dress code to allow religious exemption for hijabs, turbans, and beards when in uniform.

    The new dress code guidelines, which were issued last week by the secretary of the Air Force, stipulate wearing religious head gear and beards in a “in a neat and conservative manner”.

    Moustaches should be trimmed so as not to cover the upper lip, according to the guidelines. 

    The rules also call on US airmen to wear their turbans, hijabs and beards in a “manner that presents a professional and well-groomed appearance”.

    This comes after the US Army released in 2017 the guidelines that clarified the terms for requesting religious accommodations for servicemen.

    Speaking to the newspaper Air Force Times last week, Airman 1st Class Gurchetan Singh stressed that he is grateful “to hear of this policy change, because it codifies in writing what I already know: The U.S. Air Force values the service and contribution of religious minorities like me”.

    “Accommodations, after all, aren't about special treatment — they are about ensuring that religiously observant Sikhs and others don't have to choose between staying true to our faith and serving our country”, Singh added.

    In recent years, the Air Force granted religious exemptions on a case-by-case basis, allowing several airmen permission to wear beards, turbans and the hijab for religious reasons.

    In 2018, Staff Sergeant Abdul Rahman Gaitan in 2018 became the first Muslim airman to receive a beard waiver, while Captain  Ouza was the first Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps officer to wear the hijab.

    In June 2019, Airman 1st Class Harpreetinder Singh Bajwa was mentioned as the first active-duty Sikh airman who was allowed to wear a turban, beard and long hair.

    Related:

    US Air Force Sergeant Faces Discharge Over Ties to White Nationalist Group
    US Air Force Captain Found Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Court-Martial
    Case of Muslim Marines Savagely Abused by Instructors Exposes Hazing in US Army
    So Long, Farewell: US Air Force Looks to Retire 44 A-10 Warthogs
    Tags:
    policy, dress code, US Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse