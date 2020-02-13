Register
13:34 GMT13 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Lockheed D-21B USAF

    US Media Reveals What Was Behind Termination of American Drone Project to Spy on China in Late 1960s

    © CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107830/33/1078303300.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002131078304403-us-media-reveals-what-was-behind-termination-of-american-drone-project-to-spy-on-china-in-late/

    Between 1969 and 1971, the US National Reconnaissance Office deployed its state-of-the-art unmanned aerial vehicles over China in a bid to surreptitiously keep a watchful eye on a Beijing's nuclear programme.

    In his article for The National Interest, the US magazine’s defence editor David Axe focused on declassified records which documented “[...] termination of the [US] ‘Tagboard’ drone system” which was tasked with spying on China in the late 1960s.

    The US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) released the documents on 21 March, 2019, fifty years after the Tagboard system, also known as the Lockheed-made D-21 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), entered service with the US Army.

    Lockheed D-21
    © CC0
    Lockheed D-21

    Axe recalls that the 19-feet-wingspan D-21 was made of titanium and weighed 12 tons [10 tonnes], and that “in its early forms launched from atop a special variant of the A-12 reconnaissance plane, the CIA [Central Intelligence Agency]'s version of the Mach-3 [long-range, high-altitude strategic reconnaissance aircraft] SR-71.”

    “The A-12, in essence, was the booster for the drone, climbing to 80,000 feet in altitude and accelerating to Mach 3.3 before separating from the pilotless vehicle”, the author notes.

    The hope was that the D-21 would help the US military to spy on strategic targets, including those in China, “more reliably than a satellite could do at the time, and without risking a human pilot”.

    "The Tagboard drone provides a unique technical capability to satisfy national requirements to conduct imagery reconnaissance operations against targets hostile or potentially hostile to the United States," the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed in a September 1969 memo.

    Axe recalled that Tagbaord was a “complex and costly system”, with a price tag for two A-12 launch planes and 20 drones amounting to $440 million in 2019 dollars.

    “A fatal crash during July 1966 abruptly ended the effort to combine the A-12 and D-21. The NRO added a rocket booster to the D-21 and migrated the system to a small fleet of lightly-modified B-52H bombers”, he noted.

    Between 1969 and 1971, the NRO oversaw what it described as four “unsuccessful” D-21 missions over China, including the one on 4 March 4, 1971, when a drone failed to safely eject its film capsule.

    “Although the main parachute canopy lowered the payload to the water surface, a subsequent pickup attempt by a Navy vessel was unsuccessful due to procedural errors, and the payload sank”, the NRO reported to the Defence Department at the time.

    In this context, Axe cited then-NRO director John McLucas as saying in an April 1971 memo that he had “become increasingly convinced” that the US military “should be expending our efforts on upgrading our satellite activities, rather than trying to continue with air-breathing vehicles”.

    With the NRO concluding that “unsafe and unreliable drones” were unnecessary for strategic overhead reconnaissance, McLucas predicted the UAVs’ comeback in a different mission in the future.

    "I believe that there is a weapons-carrying role for drones which ought to be exploited”, he was cited by Axe as saying. 

    The author concluded by recalling that a number of surviving D-21s are currently showcased at several US museums, with the wreck of another such UAV now on display in Beijing.

    Related:

    Pentagon Fears China Could Soon Surpass US on AI Due to Beijing’s ‘Military-Civil Fusion’ Strategy
    China Urges US to Refrain From Abusing Military Power in Middle East - Foreign Ministry
    Ex-US Intel Officer Gets 10-Year Jail Term for Selling Military Secrets to China - Justice Dept
    China Deploys New Stealth Fighter at Military Command 200 Km Off Taiwan Amid US Tensions - Report
    Tags:
    targets, military, China, drone, US National Reconnaissance Office, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse