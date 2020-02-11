Register
20:15 GMT11 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A-10 Thunderbolt

    So Long, Farewell: US Air Force Looks to Retire 44 A-10 Warthogs

    © AFP 2019 / US AIR FORCE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 31
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002111078289655-so-long-farewell-us-air-force-looks-to-retire-44-a-10-warthogs/

    The US Air Force’s fiscal year 2021 budget has revealed that the service is set to retire 44 of its A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, a slew of attack planes that had previously been designated for divestment the year prior.

    Maj. Gen. John Pletcher, the deputy assistant secretary for budget at the Air Force's Office of the Assistant Secretary for Financial Management and the Comptroller at the Pentagon, told Military.com that the partial retirement of the Warthog attack planes will only affect the “oldest and least ready” of the fleet.

    The decision, largely rooted in an effort to cut millions of dollars in costs and reshuffle funds to cover new, up-and-coming technologies, is expected to bring the grand total of the A-10 inventory to 237 planes.

    At present, the service has only 281 Warthogs, of which only 173 had undergone re-winging as part of the 2011-launched Enhanced Wing Assembly program by the end of 2019; however, now, with the decision to cut the cord on 44 of the planes, only 65 more planes are expected to undergo the procedure.

    A spokesperson informed Military.com that the Air Force would only begin the re-winging procedure once again after the axed attack planes are selected. Last year, officials indicated that the new wings would allow for the selected planes to “last for up to 10,000 equivalent flight hours without a depot inspection.”

    Todd Harrison, who directs defense budget analysis and the Aerospace Security Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told the American Military News that the Warthog decision emphasizes the Pentagon’s inability to fully let go of its aging defense capabilities.

    “They’re afraid to let go of things completely,” Harrison said. “They’re shooting themselves in the foot because they’re guaranteeing that they’re going to have a smaller force structure in the future by making partial fleet reductions now.” 

    “If you retire whole fleets, you get way more in savings, then you can buy a larger fleet in the future,” he added.

    Having entered service in 1976, the mighty Warthog attack planes, which have been deployed to the Middle East, Europe and the Pacific, have only recently come under retirement threats. Previously, officials looked to retire the planes to make room for the F-35 Lightning II squadrons, although the initiative was repeatedly postponed.

    Aside from A-10s, the Air Force will begin retiring some of its B-1 bombers, RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drones, KC-135 and KC-10 tankers and C-130H planes, according to Defense News.

    Related:

    Even the Warthog: US Air Force Grounded Dozens A-10s After Hypoxia Incidents
    A-10 Warthogs Deploy to Afghanistan to Strike Taliban Drug Facilities
    Looking Down the Barrel: Video Shows ‘Business End’ of A-10 Warthog
    WATCH: Taliban Vehicle Gets Business End of A-10 Warthog Gatling Gun
    US Air Force’s A-10 Warthog Strikes Bird, Drops Three Dummy Bombs Over Florida
    Tags:
    Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II, Thunderbolt II, A-10, fiscal year, US Air Force
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    2020 Oscars in Pictures
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse