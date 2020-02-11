Register
07:07 GMT11 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system

    Norwegian Intelligence Chief Sees Threat From Russia's New 'Superweapons'

    Russian Defence Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    202
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107777/31/1077773166.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002111078283508-norwegian-intelligence-chief-sees-threat-from-russias-new-superweapons/

    According to Norwegian Intelligence Service boss Morten Haga Lunde, the Kinzhal, one of Russia's new missiles, can potentially strike a target in Norway with 40 minutes' warning time.

    Focus 2020, an assessment of security challenges facing Norway prepared by the Norwegian Intelligence Service (E-Tjenesten), has singled out Russia and China as the major factors influencing the current threat picture and Norwegian interests.

    “Russian and Chinese intelligence services intervene in all sectors of society in these countries. This is not a transitional phase”, E-Tjenesten's chief Lieutenant General Morten Haga Lunde said, as quoted by national broadcaster NRK, claiming that despite their differences both Russia and China were moving in a more “authoritarian” direction.

    Lunde pointed out that Russia has strengthened the base structure of the Kola Peninsula and the northern part of the Barents Sea. Among other things, Lunde stressed that Russia is holding military exercises, such as “Ocean Shield”, and developing increasingly sophisticated weapons systems, such as the Avangard, which Vladimir Putin described as capable of rendering US defence systems ineffective.

    In its report, E-Tjenesten indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin presented six new weapons systems in his annual speech to the nation in 2018, including the intercontinental missile RS-28 Sarmat, which is referred to as the world's largest nuclear missile.

    “Several of these have special characteristics and fall outside of established weapon categories. Both the arms development and the exercises show that Russia is developing a more dynamic military force”, Lunde stressed. “We are witnessing a military force capable of operating across the spectrum”.

    According to Lunde, a number of the new “superweapons” have been tested in areas surrounding Norway. Lunde is concerned that they fall outside the current disarmament agreements, thus eroding international stability.

    “We have observed flight tests of the air-delivered ballistic missile Kinzhal, one of the new weapons. Our calculations show that if this missile is fired from an aircraft over the Kola Peninsula, the alert time, given that we detect the activity, will be about 40 minutes from the aircraft's departure to the missile's strike at a target in Norway”, Haga Lunde said.

    “Is Norway isolated in the world? No. Norway is part of the globalised system and the western system. These weapons pose a threat to Norway. There is a danger that Norway may fall behind Russian lines and with increased capacity it becomes difficult to prevent such a thing”, Lunde stressed.

    Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen suggested that Russia's exercise activity off Norway's coast has been too close.

    “I believe it's unnecessary. Good neighbourliness requires that both parties pay attention to each other. I have expressed dissatisfaction with some of the exercise activity from Russia lately”, Bakke-Jensen said referring to Russia's manoeuvres in the Barents Sea.

    About China, Morten Haga Lunde stressed that the country aims to be on par with the US militarily by 2050. At the same time, he warned of the new Digital Silk Road initiative, which would mean that China would try to take control of parts of the 5G network.

    “This strengthens China's intelligence ambition and capacity. The significance of this can hardly be overestimated”, Lunde stressed.

    E-Tjenesten's report is one of the four threat assessments presented annually, the rest coming from the Police Security Service (PST), the National Security Authority (NSM), and the Directorate for Civil Protection (DSB).

    PST presented its annual threat assessment last week, focusing for the first time on right-wing extremists and radical Islamists. In addition to politically motivated violence, the PST also highlighted state-sponsored intelligence, digital mapping, and sabotage of critical infrastructure as the most serious threats to Norway. For the first time, Iran was also mentioned explicitly in this regard.

    “Although Russian, Chinese, and Iranian intelligence activities are considered to have the highest potential for damage, other countries' covert activities can also harm Norway, Norwegian businesses and individuals”, the threat assessment said.

    In recent years, bilateral Russian-Norwegian relations have soured amid reciprocal spying accusations. While Norway is unnerved by the modernisation of the Russian military in the North it sees as assertive, Russia is alarmed by Norway's large-scale cooperation with the US and its NATO allies, including the polar radars in Vardø and the US marine deployment, it sees as provocation.

    Related:

    'Gross Provocation': Russia Dismisses 'Special Forces in Norway' as 'Fake News'
    Norway's New Remote Observation Post Aims to ‘Keep an Eye’ on Russia's Activities in Arctic – Report
    Russian Frigate Testing Caused Electronic Disturbances in Norway – Reports
    Tags:
    Barents Sea, Kola Peninsula, missiles, Russia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    2020 Oscars in Pictures
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse