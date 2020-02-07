Register
19:59 GMT07 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Robert Sullivan UK F-35B Lightning II

    Pentagon Testing Chief Blasts ‘High Risk’ Software Update Regimen for F-35s

    © CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    180
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107604/46/1076044637.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002071078257389-pentagon-testing-chief-blasts-high-risk-software-update-regimen-for-f-35s/

    The head of the Pentagon’s testing and evaluation department sharply criticized the F-35 program’s schedule for incremental software updates on the high-tech aircraft, calling it “high risk” as the program falls further and further behind schedule.

    Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II stealth aircraft is basically a giant, flying computer, and its greatest asset, according to Air Force strategists, is funneling huge amounts of information through that computer to and from the battlefield.

    However, keeping the software on that computer up to date has proven challenging, and the F-35 program has fallen behind in scheduled updates, according to the annual report from the Department of Defense’s Office of the Director of Operational Test & Evaluation (DOT&E), released on January 30.

    Software Updates Behind Schedule

    Computer updates have proven a continuous problem for the F-35, which first flew in 2006 and the predecessor of which, the X-35, dates to 2000. The 15 or 20 years of its development have coincided with such huge advances in computing technology that by the time the airplane was joining air forces in 2015, its systems were already obsolete.

    In 2018, the Pentagon adopted a new program to help speed the improvement process along, called Continuous Capability Development and Delivery, which replaced larger annual updates with a rolling schedule of smaller updates, Defense News explained.

    It’s this schedule that has fallen behind, according to Robert Behler, head of DOT&E.

    “The current Continuous Capability Development and Delivery (C2D2) process has not been able to keep pace with adding new increments of capability as planned,” Behler wrote in the report. “Software changes, intended to introduce new capabilities or fix deficiencies, often introduced stability problems and adversely affected other functionality.”

    “Due to these inefficiencies, along with a large amount of planned new capabilities, DOT&E considers the program’s current Revision 13 master schedule to be high risk,” Behler said, noting the schedule was barely keeping pace with the discovery of new deficiencies.

    “Although the program is working to fix deficiencies, new discoveries are still being made, resulting in only a minor decrease in the overall number of deficiencies,” he wrote. “There are many significant deficiencies that should be addressed to ensure the SDD [System Development and Demonstration] baseline configuration is stable prior to introducing the large number of new capabilities planned in Block 4.”

    An Inefficient Computer System

    The report also found continuing fault with the Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS), what Lockheed describes as the plane’s “IT backbone,” handling some 65 tasks that range from mission planning to sensor processing and even sending automatic maintenance requests. 

    “ALIS remains inefficient and cumbersome to use, still requires the use of numerous workarounds, retains problems with data accuracy and integrity, and requires excessive time from support personnel,” the report stated. “As a result, it does not efficiently enable sortie generation and aircraft availability as intended. Users continue to lack confidence in ALIS functionality and stability.”

    In many ways, ALIS is the core of the F-35, since the plane’s wide suite of sensors vacuums up a colossal amount of electromagnetic information above the battlefield, providing unparalleled volume of information to war planners back at base. 

    As an example of the utility of this information: back in November 2019, a drill at the Doña Ana Range in New Mexico saw an M109A6 Paladin mobile artillery system destroy a simulated air defense battery using targeting information provided by the F-35’s computer.

    However, as Sputnik previously reported, ALIS is on its way out, to be replaced by the cloud-based Operational Data Integrated Network (ODIN) in the next few years. The DOT&E report notes that planned ALIS updates in late 2019 and early 2020 have been delayed, and “the program has not released an updated schedule showing the decomposition of the planned ALIS 3.6/3.7 requirements, deficiency fixes, and the associated test and fielding plan.”

    Ongoing Cybersecurity Failures

    “For example, ALIS 3.6 was to include migration to Windows 10 and cybersecurity improvements, including fixes to cybersecurity deficiencies. DOT&E is not aware of how the program will incorporate these changes to support the many fielded systems,” Behler noted in the report.

    “The program’s decision to not release ALIS 3.6 and 3.7, while not yet providing a road map to fielding of the capabilities and fixes previously planned for those releases, increases timeline uncertainty and schedule risk for corrections to ALIS deficiencies, particularly those associated with cybersecurity and deploying Windows 10,” the report notes. “The program should develop plans to deliver the remaining planned SDD capabilities and necessary deficiency fixes.”

    The report further notes that cybersecurity issues discovered “during earlier testing periods have not been remedied.”

    One of the more embarrassing issues discovered was just how easy it was to break the F-35’s system password, with one Pentagon hacker getting through in just nine seconds, according to a Government Accountability Office report in October 2018. A subsequent report by the DoD Inspector General’s office the following January noted the issue had still not been fixed, and another in June 2019 noted “critical vulnerabilities” across the board at the Pentagon.

    Related:

    Atomic Error: IAF F-35 Accidentally Reveals Location Over Secret Israeli Nuclear Facility
    Poland’s Deal to Buy 32 F-35s From US Expected to be Finished Next Week
    Erdogan Sets Date for Production of Turkish 5-Gen Jets Amid F-35 Row With US
    Tags:
    cybersecurity, Director of Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E), Lockheed Martin, updates, computer, F-35
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse