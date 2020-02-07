US Awards $420Mln in Aviation Contracts to Support AFRICOM

"Construction Helicopters Inc., Howell, Michigan, has been awarded… $168,964,521 for continued rotary- and fixed-wing airlift support services, including passenger, cargo, casualty evacuation, personnel recovery, airdrop, and limited door-to-door services to US Africa Command", the release said on Thursday.
Berry Aviation and Erickson Helicopters won the other two contracts worth $157.8 million and $93.6 million, respectively.
All three contracts will operate from 2 February 2020 to 1 February 2021, the release added.
US Africa Command is one of the newest of the Pentagon’s 13 areas of command, having only been established in 2007.
All comments
Show new comments (0)