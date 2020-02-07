US Awards $420Mln in Aviation Contracts to Support AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three defence contractors won a combined $420 million to provide helicopters and support for the US military mission in Africa, the Defence Department said in a press release.

"Construction Helicopters Inc., Howell, Michigan, has been awarded… $168,964,521 for continued rotary- and fixed-wing airlift support services, including passenger, cargo, casualty evacuation, personnel recovery, airdrop, and limited door-to-door services to US Africa Command", the release said on Thursday.

Berry Aviation and Erickson Helicopters won the other two contracts worth $157.8 million and $93.6 million, respectively.

All three contracts will operate from 2 February 2020 to 1 February 2021, the release added.

US Africa Command is one of the newest of the Pentagon’s 13 areas of command, having only been established in 2007.