US Withholding $30Mln Worth of US Arms, Ammo Sales to Ukraine - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is withholding $30 million in arms and ammunition sales to Ukraine, media reported on Thursday citing four officials from both countries familiar with the matter.

The Buzzfeed News report said a former senior US official questioned senior Trump administration personnel about the withholding of the arms and ammunition sales. The Trump administration explained that potential sales are still being evaluated.

“It might be wise for the Ukrainians to look for other sources from which to buy arms and ammunition", the official added.

Two Ukrainian officials have suggested the delay may be because of Chinese efforts to purchase the Ukrainian aerospace company Motor Sich, the report said. The United States is trying to block the sale due to national security concerns.

Five of the pending sales have been delayed for about a year and one of the sales has been held up for more than a year, the report said, noting that obtaining approval from the US government to conduct such sales takes at least two months.

The US Embassy in Kiev declined to comment on the issue and the White House and State Department did not respond to requests for comments, the report said.