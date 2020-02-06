Register
19:30 GMT06 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Report Gives US Military Industrial Base ‘Mediocre C’ Grade, Notes Lack of Readiness

    © Flickr / Julian Carvajal
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 80
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107824/78/1078247876.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002061078247969-report-gives-us-military-industrial-base-mediocre-c-grade-notes-lack-of-readiness/

    A new report by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), a trade association that monitors US defense industrial capacity, gives the US military-industrial complex a “Mediocre C” grade, noting increasing demand as a strength and security and staffing issues as worsening problems.

    In the executive summary for what will become an annual report, the group explained that the mediocre grade “reflects a business environment characterized by highly contrasting areas of concern and confidence.”

    “Deteriorating conditions for industrial security and for the availability and cost of skilled labor and materials emerge from our analysis as areas of clear concern,” NDIA notes. “Favorable conditions for competition in the defense contracting market and a rising demand for defense goods and services reflect recent year-over-year growth in the defense budget.”

    ‘China Has … Attacked Us Everywhere’

    The primary area of concern was industrial security, which rated at a 63 - the lowest of any field - and NDIA noted that “indicators of global information security threats were already failing in 2017 and scored even lower in 2019.”

    “[I]ndustrial security has gained prominence as massive data breaches and brazen acts of economic espionage by state and non-state actors plagued defense contractors in recent years. To assess industrial security conditions, we analyzed indicators of threats to information security and to intellectual property (IP) rights,” the report notes.

    Retired US Air Force Gen. Hawk Carlisle, NDIA president and CEO, told reporters Wednesday, "If we look at where we have been over the past 30 years, particularly since the end of the Cold War, our adversaries, China in particular and Russia as well, have attacked our industrial capacity and tried to gain technological superiority.”

    "If you look at what China has done over those 30 years, they have watched how we fight, they have watched what we have done and attacked us everywhere they can. ... Trillions of dollars a year are taken from our country with intellectual property theft, with data breach ... and unfair trade practices of the Chinese in particular,” he said.

    Sputnik has previously examined the questions of supposed Chinese design theft regarding the Harbin Z-20 helicopter and Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter, demonstrating that similarities between them and US aircraft is almost purely superficial.

    Further, a November 2019 US congressional report advised research institutions and law enforcement agencies to adopt new policies aimed at curbing the flow of research and technology from US institutions to Chinese ones. The report placed Beijing’s “Thousand Talents Plan” at the center of the effort, with Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), who chairs the committee that authored the report, saying at the time that “American taxpayers have been unwittingly funding the rise of China’s economy and military over the last two decades.”

    “These talent plans are a win-win for China,” Portman continued. “China wins twice. First, the American taxpayer funds China’s research and development. Second, China uses that research to improve its economic and military status. This is unacceptable, and I look forward to working with Senator [Tom] Carper on bipartisan legislation to end this abuse of American research, intellectual property, and taxpayer money.”

    The report claims the Thousand Talents program contains secret provisions in participants’ contracts requiring them to funnel their research back to China while camouflaging their relationships with Chinese institutions. However, as Sputnik noted, many of the objections used as examples include legal methods of transfer, such as exploiting loopholes in US export rules or simply the running of labs in both China and the US.

    However, as Sputnik has reported, Beijing does indeed have a multi-decade plan to match and surpass US technological capabilities and has sunk billions into kickstarting its domestic tech and R&D industries, especially in fields like artificial intelligence. Further, the trade war between the US and China is also primarily aimed at forestalling China’s technical rise, forcing Beijing to provide extensive financial largesse to emerging tech sectors to insulate them from the effects of hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs.

    Poor Employment, High Demand

    Defense industry production inputs also fared poorly in the NDIA review, getting a score of 68, reflecting low industry employment numbers. The report notes that in the mid-1980s, when the Reagan administration was overseeing an unparalleled military buildup toward the end of the Cold War, the defense industry workforce peaked at 3.2 million people; today, it employs just 1.1 million.

    Ironically, part of the blame lies with the complex security clearance process, which stalls onboarding of new personnel, and which has become more necessary in recent years as the industry becomes ever more high-tech.

    However, the report graded industrial competition very highly, giving it a composite index score of 96. High demand, both domestic and overseas, was also noted as an area of strength, winning a score of 94. The report notes that total contract obligations grew by $62 billion, from $306.7 billion in 2016 to $368 billion in 2018, and demand increased across every field.

    The capacity of the defense industrial base to grow its output and fulfill a surge in military demand stands as a key test of its health and readiness. Production capacity earned an index score of 77 for 2019, a 9-point increase from its 2017 index score. 

    “Gains in output efficiency and stability in capacity utilization contributed to this rising trend,” the executive summary notes. “An assessment of the surge capacity of the defense industrial base using industrial input-output analysis uncovers fewer shortages in critical defense supplier industries than estimated for the defense industrial base of the early 1980s, which constitute the last era of great power competition.”

    Related:

    Will the Military-Industrial-Complex Soon Be "Guarding" US Elections?
    Global Military 'At the Heart' of Industries Driving Climate Change, Says Extinction Rebellion
    US Weapons Industry ‘Making a Killing Off of Killing’ as Military Goads Iran Into Conflict
    Tags:
    security, competition, report, defense industry, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse