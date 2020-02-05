Iran is Interested in Russian Military Equipment - Ambassador in Tehran

“Yes, of course, because our military equipment is rightfully considered the best in the world and the least expensive in the world,” the ambassador said, when asked whether Tehran has any interest in Russian military equipment. However, which equipment wasn't specified.
At the same time, he recalled that in the field of military-technical cooperation with Tehran, Moscow adheres to the restrictions imposed on Iran in accordance with international law; specifically, UN Security Council resolution 2231.
“But these restrictions are temporary - until October 2020,” he added.
Commenting on the possibility of Iran acquiring Russian S-400 missile systems, the head of the Russian diplomatic mission indicated that Tehran should decide on this issue itself.
