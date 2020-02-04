Register
20:04 GMT04 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An EA-18G Growler (BuNo 166856) of test and evaluation squadron VX-9 Vampires, carrying a payload of external fuel tanks and missiles

    US Navy Controls Unmanned EA-18 Growlers From Manned Hornet Jet

    © Wikipedia /
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/103797/39/1037973900.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002041078228266-us-navy-controls-unmanned-ea-18-growlers-from-manned-hornet-jet/

    In a test at a Maryland naval air station, a US Navy pilot was able to control two unmanned EA-18 Growlers from a third jet - a new leap for drone technology.

    The test was part of the Navy Warfare Development Command’s annual fleet experiment (FLEX) exercises and was hosted at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Lexington Park, Maryland, a site known for testing the Navy’s unmanned systems. In the drills, a piloted EA-18G Growler controlled two other unmanned Growlers, carrying out 21 demonstration missions over four flights, according to a release by Boeing, which makes the aircraft.

    The Growler is an electronic warfare version of the Navy’s bread-and-butter fighter jet, the F/A-18 Hornet. The nimble aircraft has become the staple carrier-based fighter for the Navy, allowing it to retire older aircraft like its S-3 Vikings and EA-6B Prowlers in favor of modified Hornet airframes, simplifying maintenance and training onboard the giant warships.

    However, the substitution isn’t perfect. For example, the subsonic Viking had unequalled loiter time and mission range - more than twice what Hornets and the new F-35C Lightning II jets are capable of - which is essential for sub-hunting and ship-hunting duties far from shore. Likewise, the Growlers have only two-thirds the range of the older Prowlers, but with the tradeoff of being able to defend themselves against air attack.

    As a result, the Navy has searched for a more permanent solution - likely a “family of systems” both manned and unmanned instead of the earlier proposed F/A-XX aircraft - to pick up the duties of the aging Hornets. This recent test is a step in that direction, commanding unmanned aircraft from another manned aircraft instead of from a remote pilot on the ground.

    “This demonstration allows Boeing and the Navy the opportunity to analyze the data collected and decide where to make investments in future technologies,” Tom Brandt, Boeing’s manned-unmanned teaming demonstration lead, said in the Tuesday news release. “It could provide synergy with other US Navy unmanned systems in development across the spectrum and in other services.”

    “This technology allows the Navy to extend the reach of sensors while keeping manned aircraft out of harm’s way,” Brandt said. “It’s a force multiplier that enables a single aircrew to control multiple aircraft without greatly increasing workload. It has the potential to increase survivability as well as situational awareness.”

    A 2019 study by the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments concluded the Navy needed an unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) with an unrefueled range of up to 3,000 nautical miles that was capable of both electronic warfare and air-to-surface strike missions.

    “There is still going to be a need for manned fighters to do close-air support, but mostly to do command and control of other platforms that are perhaps unmanned inside a comms-denied environment,” study author and retired submarine officer Bryan Clark told Defense News in May 2019

    “So if you send some loitering missiles or you send UCAVs up forward, you would expect them to be managed by someone who is able to maintain comms with them. That would be a human in a fighter that is able to remain close enough to them to stay in comms.”

    Clark noted command-and-control aircraft technology like that demonstrated by the Growlers in Maryland holds great promise for the F-35 as well, because “most of the challenge in doing these kinds of changes is in the software, and the software isn’t dramatically different because it’s really just changing how it manages the fuel, not any of the other functions.”

    F-35 maker Lockheed Martin has been developing its own unmanned aircraft to accompany Lightning pilots into battle: the XQ-58A Valkyrie “loyal wingman” drone.

    Once operable, the Valkyrie will fly alongside US Air Force pilots, governed by the “Skyborg” artificial intelligence system. The drone will be able to be assigned specific missions, including scouting ahead of the manned aircraft, troubleshooting problems on the parent aircraft’s computer or even playing bodyguard to the human pilot, taking a missile or other enemy fire intended for the manned aircraft, The Verge explained.

    Related:

    Raytheon to Upgrade Super-Hornet, Growler Radars for US, Australia
    ‘Latest and Greatest Stealth’ F/A-18 Super Hornet Features Only ‘Minor’ Changes
    US Navy Hits 80% Super Hornet Readiness Goals Ahead of Schedule
    Tags:
    test, Boeing, US Navy, US Naval Air Warfare Center, Unmanned Aircraft, Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, Boeing EA-18G Growler
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists wearing protective masks take a selfie in front of the Trevi's Fountain after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in in the country, in Rome, Italy, 31 January 2020.
    Viral Trend Amid Viral Outbreak: Travellers Take Pictures in Tourist Destinations Wearing Face Masks
    Disaster Dividend
    Disaster Dividend
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse