Russian Inspectors to Visit Military Facility in Estonia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of Russian inspectors will visit a military facility in Estonia on Tuesday, head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Centre Sergey Ryzhkov said.

"The inspection will be held on 4 February 2020 within one day... Inspectors will visit a military facility at its peacetime location. At a briefing, information will be received from the command regarding personnel, as well as the main weapons and equipment systems", Ryzhkov said.

He said the purpose of the visit was to verify information on the military forces and plans for the deployment of the main weapons and military hardware systems.

The inspection is taking place within the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence- and security-building measures.

The Vienna Document, signed by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) members, aims at reinforcing security measures in Europe and envisages the member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defence planning and military budgets, as well as exchanging military observers and inspections.