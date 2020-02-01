Register
01:00 GMT01 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    This is an artist rendering of a B-21 Raider concept in a hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. Ellsworth AFB is one of the bases expected to host the new airframe. (Courtesy graphic by Northrop Grumman)

    Photos: US Air Force Debuts New Images of B-21 Raider Stealth Bomber

    Northrop Grumman
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107819/64/1078196408.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202002011078196490-photos-us-air-force-debuts-new-images-of-b-21-raider-stealth-bomber-/

    New concept images of the B-21 Raider were released earlier this week by US defense manufacturer Northrop Grumman, presenting observers with a closer look at the top secret long-range strike bomber.

    Virtual glimpses of the Raider in three different settings were provided by Northrop Grumman in the latest update of the bomber’s bio. Artist renderings show the B-21 stationed in the hangars of the Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, Missouri’s Whiteman Air Force Base and Dyess Air Force Base of Texas.

    This is an artist rendering of a B-21 Raider concept in a hangar at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. Whiteman AFB is one of the bases expected to host the new airframe. (Courtesy graphic by Northrop Grumman)
    Northrop Grumman
    This is an artist rendering of a B-21 Raider concept in a hangar at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. Whiteman AFB is one of the bases expected to host the new airframe. (Courtesy graphic by Northrop Grumman)

    The US Air Force revealed in March 2019 that the first fleet of the next-generation bombers would be housed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, as it “provides sufficient space and existing facilities necessary to accommodate simultaneous missions at the lowest cost and with minimal operational impact” when compared to Whiteman and Dyess Air Force Bases.

    However, the service noted, the other two bases will receive their own B-21 fleets "as they become available." The Air Force is expected to acquire around 100 of the Northrop Grumman-made aircraft, which cost approximately $656 million each.

    This is an artist rendering of a B-21 Raider concept in a hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. Ellsworth AFB is one of the bases expected to host the new airframe. (Courtesy graphic by Northrop Grumman)
    Northrop Grumman
    This is an artist rendering of a B-21 Raider concept in a hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. Ellsworth AFB is one of the bases expected to host the new airframe. (Courtesy graphic by Northrop Grumman)

    "We expect the first B-21 Raider to be delivered beginning in the mid-2020s, with subsequent deliveries phased across all three bases,” Heather Wilson, then-secretary of the Air Force, said in the March statement.

    It was also reported that the B-21 is likely to be capable of carrying a Long-Range Stand-Off Weapon (LRSO) - a nuclear-armed, air-launched cruise missile that is currently in development by both Raytheon and Lockheed Martin following the Pentagon’s awarding of two $900 million contracts in 2017.
    This is an artist rendering of a B-21 Raider concept in a hangar at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. Dyess AFB is one of the bases expected to host the new airframe. (Courtesy graphic by Northrop Grumman)
    Northrop Grumman
    This is an artist rendering of a B-21 Raider concept in a hangar at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. Dyess AFB is one of the bases expected to host the new airframe. (Courtesy graphic by Northrop Grumman)

    According to the Air Force Acquisition Report on the LRSO, “nuclear certification” of the weapon with the B-21 would take place “within two years of declaring initial operational capability,” which is scheduled for 2030.

    As for the bomber itself, US Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen Wilson revealed in July 2019 that the B-21 is expected to take to the skies for the first time in December 2021 for a flight test.

    Related:

    ‘Pioneers in This New Class’: USS Ford Boasts Unique Equipment Amid Aircraft Testing
    Germany Abandons $2.5 Billion Purchase of US Triton Drones
    US Army Begins Destruction of Sarin Munitions Stockpile
    Trump Administration Rolls Back Restrictions on US Military’s Landmine Use
    US Army Developing Night Vision Binoculars With Facial Recognition Tech
    Tags:
    Stealth bomber, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Long Range Strike-Bomber, bomber, long range strike bomber, US military, Northrop Grumman, B-21, B-21 Raider, US Air Force
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse