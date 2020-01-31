Register
21:40 GMT31 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S Army Sgt. Nicholas Wallace uses binoculars to scan the wooded area for possible threats during the 2019 HQDA Best Warrior Competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, Oct. 6, 2019

    US Army Developing Night Vision Binoculars With Facial Recognition Tech

    US Army/Spc. Nathan Smith
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 24
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107819/48/1078194892.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202001311078195119-us-army-developing-night-vision-binoculars-with-facial-recognition-tech-/

    The US Army Research Laboratory has initiated the experimental testing phase for a handheld binocular prototype that utilizes a combination of thermal infrared camera technology and facial recognition software to determine if a far-off target matches watchlist records.

    Sean Hu, an electronics engineer for the US Army Research Laboratory, recently revealed to Stars and Stripes that the service has embarked on a new project that intends to make use of advanced facial recognition software to identify enemy targets at any time of day.

    “We are working with industry partners to make small, handheld binoculars with sensors with the capacity to identify matches in real-time at nighttime,” he explained to the outlet via phone, noting that the device has entered into the experimental testing phase since it was proposed to the Army in 2018.

    Hu noted that the thermal infrared cameras allow the binoculars - and other devices used by the military - to detect targets based off their heat signatures at night. Unfortunately, the image quality of the subject is generally not as high as it would be if more light were present in the environment.

    To remedy the issues with image quality, researchers have made it so that the prototype binoculars’ infrared camera will transmit the low-resolution image to an attached laptop that will then increase the resolution quality and identify key features of the subject. The computer, complete with watchlist data, will proceed to run the image through its system to determine if the target is a known threat.

    On top of US facial recognition software being critiqued for its propensity to misidentify non-white subjects, MaryAnne Fields, program manager for intelligent systems at the Army Research Office, said that there is also a risk of the system falling victim to hackers, Stars and Stripes reported.

    As a result, the Army has funded research led by experts at Duke University to identify how to combat and prevent possible “backdoor” attacks that may hinder the system’s development and future operation.

    “These technologies are coming,” Fields told Stars and Stripes. “It’s up to us to make sure that these technologies … won’t make catastrophic mistakes.”

    Related:

    US Interior Dept Grounds Drone Fleet Over Cybersecurity Fears in Chinese-Made UAVs
    Germany Abandons $2.5 Billion Purchase of US Triton Drones
    ‘Pioneers in This New Class’: USS Ford Boasts Unique Equipment Amid Aircraft Testing
    China Ranks World’s Second-Largest Arms Manufacturer After US - Think Tank
    Study of US Army Suicide Statistics Suggests Cause ‘Beyond the Battlefield’
    Tags:
    discrimination, US Military, US military, infrared camera, infrared, facial recognition, US Army, binoculars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse