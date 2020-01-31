Register
18:38 GMT31 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Russia’s ‘Viking’ Air Defence System to Be Shown for First Time Ever in India at Defence Expo

    © Sputnik / Сергей Пивоваров
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107819/39/1078193923.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202001311078193998-russias-viking-air-defence-system-to-be-shown-for-first-time-ever-in-india-at-defence-expo-/

    DefExpo India 2020 is set to kick off next Wednesday and run until February 8 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, with over 1,000 companies from nearly 70 countries expected to participate.

    Models of the new Muk-M3 ‘Viking’ anti-aircraft missile system will be displayed at the upcoming DefExpo India 2020 exhibition, Almaz-Antey Concern, the system’s developers, has said.

    “Within the framework of DefExpo India 2020, the company will present 1:3 scale models of the Viking air defence system for the first time ever in India, including the 9M317ME anti-aircraft guided missile,” the company said in a press statement.

    In addition, the company will present other offerings, including the S-400 Triumf, the S-300VM Antey-2500, several variants of the Tor missile system, the S-300 Reef ship-based anti-missile system, the shipborne Shtil-1 multi-channel air defence system, and the Tunguska mobile tracked self-propelled anti-aircraft system, along with the Club-S and Club-N cruise missiles (the latter are export variants of the Kalibr).

     

    © Sputnik / Григорий Сысоев
    Almaz-Antey Corporation's display at the Army-2019 expo outside Moscow.

     

    India, one of Russia’s largest defence partners, signed a $5.4 billion contract with Moscow for the purchase of S-400 air defence systems in 2018, with Delhi expected to take delivery of the systems as soon as later this year, despite US threats to slap the country with sanctions over the purchase.

    The Buk-M3, the latest production version of the Buk-line of medium range SAM system, features upgraded electronics, a new jamming-resistant missile and tele-thermal imaging target designator, with a battery of missiles capable of tracking and targeting up to 36 targets simultaneously. The system is capable of engaging ground and sea-based targets, as well as tactical missiles. The system began to be introduced into the Russian military in 2016, with the ‘Viking’ being its export classification. The system can be integrated with other Almaz-Antei systems including the Antey-2500. India already has experience with the Buk line of air defence systems, with the Shtil-1 ship-based variant used by the country’s navy.

    Related:

    Russian Defence Ministry Releases Video of Iskander Missile Launch
    Speed of Russian Kinzhal, Zircon Hypersonic Missiles to Increase to Over 10 Mach - Military
    'We Need to Get These Missiles’: Iraq Considers Purchasing Russian S-400 Systems, MP Says
    Philippines May Become First Buyer of Russian-Indian BrahMos Missiles
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse