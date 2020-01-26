Register
19:25 GMT26 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers listen to instructions by a German army trainer, at Bnaslawa Military Base in Irbil, northern Iraq, Wednesday, March 9, 2016

    German Military Resumes Training of Kurdish Forces, Suspended Amid Soleimani Killing - Report

    © AP Photo / Alice Martins
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    202
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/104949/30/1049493054.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202001261078144235-german-military-kurdish-forces-soleimani-killing/

    The escalation of US-Iranian tensions following the assassination of the IRGC’s top commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad prompted Berlin to stop its training mission in Iraq and pull some troops out. After the situation has settled somewhat, they will reportedly continue their activities in the country despite a decision by the Iraqi parliament.

    The German Army, Bundeswehr, is set to resume its training of Kurdish forces in northern Iraq, the German Press Agency DPA reports. According to the outlet, the mission, which was temporarily suspended following the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad in a US drone strike, began again this weekend. However, the German operations in central Iraq have not been resumed yet.

    The Bundeswehr has already re-launched its reconnaissance flights as part of its international mission against terrorists in the region. Tornado jets will continue to operate from the Jordanian Al-Asrak Airbase until the end of March. They are supposed to locate Daesh* hideaways in Syria and Iraq.

    Although around 90 German instructors remained at the base in Arbil in northern Iraq, Bundeswehr staffers from central Iraq, as well as units from other countries, were relocated to Kuwait and Jordan after the US killed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force commander in a drone strike on 3 January. In response, Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq where American troops were stationed.

    A 'Tornado' aircraft ' of the German Air Force photographed at the airbase in Jagel, Germany
    © AP Photo / Carsten Rehder
    Vorsprung Durch Technical Fault: Dodgy German Jets Forced Into Landing in Iraq
    Amid the escalation, the Iraqi parliament voted for all foreign troops to withdraw from the country in response to the US attack. However, as German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas revealed, the Iraqi government wishes the Bundeswehr mission in Iraq to continue, saying Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi had confirmed this to the German cabinet.

    Germany’s Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has reportedly also weighed opportunities in Iraq's capital Baghdad to continue the international operations against terrorists.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    German Defense Minister Calls for Longer Mandate for Its Military in Iraq
    German Military Says No Reason to Evacuate Staff From Iraq Amid Risks of US-Iran Conflict
    German Armed Forces Not Allowed to Leave Bases in Iraq After Killing of Iranian Top Commander
    Tags:
    Qasem Soleimani, German military operation, Bundeswehr, Iraq, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse