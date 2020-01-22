Register
02:21 GMT +322 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Welcome To Nellis AFB Sign

    US Air Force Captain Found Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Court-Martial

    Wikimedia Commons/United States Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107809/78/1078097801.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202001221078097913-us-air-force-captain-found-dead-in-apparent-suicide-after-fleeing-court-martial-/

    The body of a 34-year-old US Air Force captain was discovered in a wooded California area on Sunday shortly after an arrest warrant was issued over his absence from a court-martial hearing.

    The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) announced Sunday that members of the department’s SWAT team found the body of USAF Captain Kevin Larson in Redwood Valley, California, around 1:30 p.m. that day.

    The MCSO press release revealed that Larson, a drone pilot at Nevada’s Creech Air Force Base, was wanted after he absconded from court-martial sentencing at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday.

    Authorities say the Air Force captain fled the state in his 2018 Jeep Wrangler and was later discovered to be in California after he managed to elude a state highway patrol officer during an attempted traffic stop around 4:00 p.m. local time on Saturday.

    Air Force special agents of Beale Air Force Base near Marysville, California, were alerted by the MCSO Saturday night and began searching the area in which Larson escaped the following morning. While agents found Larson’s vehicle, and a drone deployed by MCSO identified that he may have been in the Jeep Wrangler for some time Sunday morning, the situation quickly escalated after a single gunshot was heard in the area.

    It was then that members of the county’s multi-agency SWAT team were called to the scene and located Larson “deceased approximately 30 yards away from the vehicle in an elevated position on the hillside adjacent to the vehicle,” the MCSO release stated.

    Police also found a “high powered rifle” at the scene.

    Larson was facing a number of charges amid his trial, which began on January 13, including drug possession, wrongful use and distribution of drugs, assault, fraternization and conduct unbecoming an officer, according to an Air Force docket observed by Stars & Stripes.

    Earlier this month, two 20-year-old US airmen stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base in Binsfeld, Germany, were found dead in a dorm room. The January 9 deaths of the two service members, later identified in an Air Force press release as Airman 1st Class Xavier Leaphart and Airman 1st Class Aziess Whitehurst, remain under investigation.

    Likewise, a probe into Larson’s death has been launched, although the MCSO noted an “initial scene investigation suggested the wanted service member committed suicide.” An autopsy of the Air Force captain is scheduled for January 22 and will result in an official cause of death.

    Related:

    F-35 to Space? US Air Force Looks to Connect Stealth Fighters to X-37B Spacecraft
    US Air Force Tests Autonomous Drone Capable of Staying Aloft For Two Days
    Video: As Iran Tensions Rise, US Air Force Conducts ‘Completely Coincidental’ Mass F-35 Drill
    China’s Air Force Seeks Aircraft-Mounted Laser Weapon
    Israeli Air Force Inaugurates Second Squadron of F-35I Adir Stealth Aircraft
    Tags:
    Nevada, California, police, Shooting Death, Rifle, sentencing, arrest warrant, mental health, suicide, US Air Force, US Air Force
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse