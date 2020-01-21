Ankara Participates in NATO Naval Drill With European Allies - Defence Ministry

"Turkish Orucreis and Salihrei frigates, Italian Carabiniere frigate, German Hamburg frigate, and Greek Limnos frigates are deployed in Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 exercises. The ships' crews will perform joint tactical maneuvering and arrive in the [Turkish] port of Mersin," the ministry said in a statement.
Turkey plays an important role among the 30 countries participating in NATO's Second Permanent Naval Group, plays an important role in conducting NATO Sea Guard operations, and also provides support and access to the Allies' fleets in the eastern ports of Axaz and Mersin in the Mediterranean Sea.
