Register
00:55 GMT +318 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    This July 28, 2008 file photo shows USS Freedom, the first ship in the Navy's new Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) class.

    US Navy Revives Flak Gun Concept for Shooting Down Drones

    © AP Photo / Lockheed-Martin via U.S. Navy, File
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 42
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/101918/02/1019180228.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202001171078065111-us-navy-revives-flak-gun-concept-for-shooting-down-drones/

    In an attempt to wrestle with the high-tech danger posed to its warships by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the US Navy has opted for a low-tech solution: bring back flak cannons.

    At a naval conference earlier this week, a Northrop Grumman engineer said the defense contractor was working on an airburst round compatible with certain US Navy surface ships’ 30-millimeter deck guns that could be used to down UAVs near the vessel.

    "We're looking at another round called the ‘proximity round,’ which detects the drone as it approaches and then blows up," Kevin Knowles, who works on Northrop Grumman's programs for the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and for unmanned surface vessels, said Tuesday at the Surface Navy Association conference, Military.com reported.

    "It's not a radar system, but it's something similar,” he noted. “That's what we're looking at for drones."

    The system harkens back to the air defense systems of the early 20th century, when before there were anti-air missiles, cannons pointed at the sky fired specialized rounds set to explode at a certain altitude, spreading shrapnel near the aircraft capable of blasting holes through man and machine alike. The German name for these air defense cannons, Fliegerabwehrkanone (FLAK), came to be the standard term.

    Patrick A. Albright
    With a muzzle velocity of 2,690 feet per second and rate of fire at 15--20 rounds per minute, the German Flak 36 Anti-Tank/Anti-Aircraft gun proved to be a very effective weapon in World War II.

    The Freedom-class and Independence-class LCS both sport two Mk44 Bushmaster II chain guns capable of firing a variety of rounds, from armor-piercing to incendiary and kinetic energy penetrators. The Zumwalt-class destroyer and San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock also use the Mk44 gun, and thus could presumably also make use of the new airburst round.

    US naval vessels have other methods of engaging drones as well, including electronic weapons that disrupt a UAV’s network connection to its handler, and even lasers that cut holes in the devices. Perhaps a little more desperate following its failure to intercept a drone attack on two Saudi oil facilities last year, the US Army has also adopted kamikaze drones to intercept incoming UAVs.

    The Pentagon has said developing more anti-drone systems is a “top priority,” hoping to produce between three and five new systems in 2020, Sputnik reported.

    The US Navy has struggled to find new uses for the small LCS warships, which were originally intended for patrols close to shore and weigh in at a feathery 3,500 tons. Through their repurposing as missile platforms and rebranding as “fast frigates,” the LCS ships have been given new life, and the US Navy has begun deploying them to the South China Sea, where it’s hoped they will offset the balance of China’s huge maritime militia as well as its host of long-range anti-ship missiles that threaten US warships.

    Related:

    US Navy Cancels Joint Exercises in Morocco, Redeploys Troops to Middle East – Reports
    US Air Force Mulls Setting Up Base Near Waterways Used by Russian Navy to Access Atlantic
    China Closely Monitoring US Navy Ship That Sailed in Taiwan Strait After Trade Deal
    Tags:
    Northrop Grumman, US Navy, UAV, anti-aircraft gun, air defense system, littoral combat ships
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 January
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 January
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse