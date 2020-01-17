US Airman Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Assaulting a Child While Stationed in Italy

A US airman was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child while stationed at Aviano Air Base, a NATO installation in northeastern Italy.

According to US Air Force 31st Fighter Wing spokeswoman Maj. Sarah Babcock, Alexander L. Driskill was recently sentenced to 40 years in prison by a military jury for assaulting a child under the age of 12 multiple times during a 17-month-period, Stars & Stripes reported.

Driskill was accused of sexual assault last year after it was revealed that he and his victim had the same sexually transmitted disease. A therapist also confirmed that the child had been sexually abused, according to Stars & Stripes.

— Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) January 17, 2020

​Driskill had already pleaded guilty to possessing and viewing pornographic material of underage girls before he was found guilty by a military jury. In addition, Driskill, who was an aircrew flight equipment technician that was assigned to the 31st Operations Support Squadron, 31st Fighter Wing, was dishonorably discharged and reduced in rank during a seven-day court martial that took place in Colorado in November. Driskill’s case is currently being handled at the Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado.

This is not the only recent case involving a US military member who has faced charges for sexual assault.

In June, US Airman 1st Class Jordan Hickman, a member of the 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron, was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty on charges of sexual assault and larceny after assaulting another airman last year.

Earlier this month, Brandon Mark Magnan, a former US Marine who is registered as a sex offender, was arrested by federal officers at Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport after lying about his identity to bypass security checkpoints about an hour before US President Donald Trump was set to depart from the same airport.