Register
03:23 GMT +316 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft-carrying cruiser in Severomorsk. File photo

    German Media Touts ‘Breathtaking’ Characteristics of New Russian Aircraft Carrier

    © Sputnik / Sergey Eshenko
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    4524
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/105557/75/1055577526.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202001151078046749-german-media-touts-breathtaking-characteristics-of-new-russian-aircraft-carrier/

    With the Russian Navy currently possessing only one heavy aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, the country’s military has repeatedly called for the construction and development of a new vessel.

    The commissioning of a new state-of-the-art Russian aircraft carrier would help the country’s navy successfully compete with that of the US, the German newspaper Handelsblatt reports, claiming that such a vessel may enter service by 2030.

    “The dimensions are breath-taking: more than 300 metres long and over 65 metres high. A draft of almost eleven metres and a water displacement of 80,000 tons. Powered by four nuclear reactors with an output of 305 megawatts each, capable to accelerate the ship to 55 kilometres per hour. This is how a new nuclear powered aircraft carrier that Russia wants to build could look”, the newspaper asserts.

    According to the media outlet, the new vessel will be capable of carrying up to 70 warplanes and helicopters, including sophisticated MiG-35 and Su-57 fighter jets.

    Su-57
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Su-57

    The aircraft carrier will reportedly be armed with what Handelsblatt described as “wonder weapons”, referring to the advanced hypersonic missiles Kinzhal and Zircon.

    The new vessel is “specifically designed for firing the state-of-the-art cruise missiles Kalibr, which Russia wants to massively develop over the next few years after US President Donald Trump's termination of the INF Treaty”, the newspaper said.

    The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, signed by the US and the then-Soviet Union in 1987, was terminated on 2 August, 2019 at Washington’s initiative after the White House formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier.

    The Admiral Kuznezov is currently the only aircraft carrier in Russia.

    “The warship, which was commissioned in 985 with a water displacement of 60,000 tons, is significantly smaller than the planned new vessel and is not nuclear powered”, said Handelsblatt.

    Russia Considers Building New Aircraft Carrier

    In December, a source in Russia’s military-industrial complex said that the estimated cost of the country’s new heavy aircraft carrier is expected to be as much as 400 billion roubles ($6.2 billion).

    The source noted that the cost of the new warship is not included in the State Armament Plan for 2018-2027.

    The Russian Navy has yet to decide on what concept proposed by planning and design bureaus will form the basis for the development of the new vessel, the source added.

    Related:

    User Friendly: Russian Su-57 Jet Has Better Interface Than US F-35 or F-22 - Air Force General
    Russia's Aerospace Forces to Receive Large-Scale Deliveries of Su-57 Jets in 2020 - Rostec
    'Big Advantage' of Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Over New British Aircraft Carrier
    Repairs to Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier to Start Next Year
    Tags:
    characteristics, development, aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actor Robert De Niro accepts the Oscar for his performance in Raging Bull, at the 53rd annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31, 1981.
    The Oscar 'Pioneers': Famous 'First' Winners of Academy Awards
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse