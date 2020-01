Turkish S-400 Systems Will Become Fully Operational by May - Reports

In late-December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that Ankara may potentially seek to acquire an additional batch of Russian-made S-400 air-defence missile systems.

A number of Turkish media said Wednesday, citing the country's Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar that the S-400 systems, delivered by Russia to Turkey last year, will become fully operational in April or May this year.

"The training of the personnel for the S-400 systems as well as the deployment of the systems are going as it has been planned. They will become operational in April or May," Hulusi Akar said as quoted by Turkiye news outlet.

Russia and Turkey signed a $2.5 billion deal for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in December 2017. The delivery of all components of the S-400 air defence missile systems to Turkey was completed last year.

Turkey, however, has faced the objection from the US that said, the weapon system was incompatible with NATO security standards. Ankara has insisted that the S-400 systems would not pose a threat for the alliance and resisted US pressure to cancel orders.