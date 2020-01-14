Register
03:38 GMT +315 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    March 3, 2002 file photo shows a member of the public watching a US Air Force B 52 bomber arriving at RAF Fairford in western England.

    US Air Force Drops Nuclear Bombs From B-52H Bomber’s Nuke Inventory - Report

    © AP Photo / Dave Caulkin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    3714
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/105865/09/1058650900.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202001141078036990-us-air-force-drops-nuclear-bombs-from-b-52h-bombers-nuke-inventory---report/

    Introduced into service back in the 1950s, the B-52 Stratofortress and its upgraded B-52H variant have served as the backbone of the US Air Force’s strategic bomber fleet, and have been used in virtually all of the major wars fought by the US since Vietnam.

    The US’s fleet of B-52H bomber no longer carries traditional gravity-powered nuclear bombs, with their strategic nuclear capacity now limited to the AGM-86B nuclear-tipped cruise missile, The Drive’s The War Zone has reported, citing a recently updated Air Force manual.

    The latest version of the Air Force document, entitled ‘Safety Rules for US Strategic Bomber Aircraft’, was released in September 2019, and indicates that the B61-7 and B83-1 nuclear gravity bombs were removed from “B-52H approved weapons configuration.” The bombs remain the only authorized nuclear weapons deployable by the B-2A bomber, however.

    Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project for the Federation of American Scientists, first reported on the probable exclusion of the B-52H’s nuclear gravity bomb capability in 2017, and tweeted a screenshot of the publicly available Air Force document on Monday.

    The War Zone explained that the dropped capacity was not necessarily surprising, since only countries without any sort of air defences would be vulnerable to the bomber and its traditional gravity-dependent nukes. Concerns about the bomber’s capacity to carry out its strategic mission go back all the way to its original deployment in the 1950s, and helped lead to the development of long-range stand-off weapons and cruise missiles meant to fire their payload from outside enemy airspace. The US lost 31 B-52s in Vietnam during the intense conventional bombing of that country between 1965 and 1973.

    The United States Air Force has 76 B-52Hs remaining in its inventory, and they are expected to continue their operations until at least 2050 after receiving upgrades to their bomb bay, radar array and engines.

    Soviet experts inspect the fragments of a B-52 bomber shot down over Hanoi in December 1972
    © Photo : An exhibtiion of photos taken during the Vietnam War
    Soviet experts inspect the fragments of a B-52 bomber shot down over Hanoi in December 1972

    The B-52H is also a candidate for new hypersonic missile systems presently being developed by US arms manufacturers. In 2017, Air Force General John Hyten observed that without the Long-Range Standoff Weapon capability, “you don’t have the B-52 as a viable platform.”

    Despite their age, the bombers continue to be deployed to various hotspots, with a squadron of the bombers sent to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean last week amid tensions between the US and Iran over the US assassination of a senior Iranian military commander in Baghdad on January 3.

    Related:

    US Observers Wowed by Unusual ‘Sexy Blue Colour Afterburners’ of Russia’s Tu-22M3 Bomber
    Russian Defence Ministry to Get Modernised Su-34M Bombers Under New Contract - Producer
    US Air Force Shares B-2 Stealth Bomber Video
    US Plans to Build Airfield for Strategic Bombers in Iraq - Security Official
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse