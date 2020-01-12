Register
16:10 GMT +313 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Pentagon Fears Falling Behind ‘Fast-Moving’ Russia, China Despite Record Budget

    MC2 Ernest R. Scott
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    22845
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107717/61/1077176154.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202001121078016886-pentagon-fears-falling-behind-fast-moving-russia-china-despite-record-budget/

    Late last year, President Trump signed the 2020 National Defence Authorization Act into law, approving a whopping $738 billion in defence spending for the fiscal year beginning in October 2020, including an additional $71.5 billion for ‘overseas contingency funding’ (i.e. the nation’s war budget).

    US Air Force General and Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman John Hyten has expressed concern with the “speed” at which Russia and China are supposedly moving in trying to overtake the US’s status as the world’s number one military power.

    “China in particular, is moving unbelievably fast. So we have to make sure that we move fast or faster than the potential adversary that we have in China and Russia,” Hyten said, in an interview published on the Pentagon’s website.

    Hyten warned that even though in his estimation the US was leading in most areas, “if you’re in a race and someone is running faster, it doesn’t matter how far ahead you are, eventually that somebody is going to catch and surpass you. We can’t ever allow that to happen.”

    The general did not specify what areas Russia or China were “running faster” in, nor what areas where US capabilities were supposedly superior. He explained, however, that the US military needs to emulate private enterprise as the computer software industry in adapting to threats. This includes the military’s efforts to adapt more quickly to cyber threats.

    © Photo : Defense.gov
    Cruise Missile Test

    Currently, Hyten suggested, the military’s efforts were constrained by factors including US law, regulations, directives and various instructions. “It has to look different than it does right now. And we’re going to have to adjust to that as we go forward,” he said.

    According to the general, the modernisation of America’s nuclear forces remained the DoD’s number one priority. “I’ll have a big voice and given my background, the chairman certainly wants me to stay very much engaged,” he said.

    Hyten’s efforts reportedly include the simultaneous push to modernise the US nuclear triad, as well as nuclear command and control systems. The Trump administration has continued and supplemented the 30 year, $1 trillion on its nuclear modernisation programme begun under President Barack Obama.

    A new F-35B Lightning fighter jet
    © AFP 2019 / MARK WILSON
    A new F-35B Lightning fighter jet

    Record Defense Spending

    In late December, President Trump signed the 2020 National Defence Authorization Act into law, committing $738 billion to defence despite a national debt in excess of $22 trillion. The US already spends more on defence than the next seven countries combined, while NATO’s total spending topped $1 trillion in 2018.

    Despite a surge in tensions with Washington in the aftermath of the 2014 Ukraine crisis, Russia has actually been making cuts to its defence spending in recent years, recently dropping out of the top five countries by total spending with its $61.4 billion defence budget. In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could afford to make spending cuts because defence modernisation programmes launched earlier in the decade were bearing fruit, allowing for a reduction in spending while maintaining the same defence capabilities. At the same time, Putin has boasted that some of Russia’s new strategic missile capabilities have “no analogues in the world,” and would continue to remain unmatched for years to come.

    Avangard hypersonic missile system
    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    Avangard hypersonic missile system

    Related:

    Fourteen Troops Injured in Lebanon's North as Protesters Hurl Stones at Military - Army
    Warring Sides in Syrian Province of Idlib Cease Military Activities Starting Sunday
    UK's Defence Secretary Says Britain Must 'Diversify its Assets' to Reduce Military Dependence on US
    Over a Dozen of Saudi Trainees to Be Expelled From US Military Base in Florida - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Smiling man with a white dog with winter forest on the background.
    The Colours of Winter: Breathtaking Landscapes From Across the Globe
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse