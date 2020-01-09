Register
19:27 GMT +309 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system

    Putin Observes Hypersonic Kinzhal's Launch as Trump Boasts US Developing 'Lethal, Fast' Missiles

    Russian Defence Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 150
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/106240/91/1062409105.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202001091077990455-putin-observes-hypersonic-kinzhals-launch-as-trump-boasts-us-developing-lethal-fast-missiles/

    The Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic missile was first revealed to the public by the country's President Vladimir Putin in March 2018 and has since undergone numerous tests with the Russian Air Force – which have only confirmed its operational capabilities.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attended war games between the Russian Northern and Black Sea fleets on 9 January and had a chance to see the cutting-edge hypersonic missile Kh-47M2 Kinzhal in action as it was launched from a modified MiG-31K fighter jet.

    The missile was used to strike targets on a firing range along with several 3M-54 Kalibr (NATO reporting name: SS-N-27 Sizzler) missiles, which were launched separately from a frigate, a Buyan-class corvette, and a submerged submarine. All of them effectively struck their designated targets, with the head of the Russian Navy calling the war games a "success" in his report to the president.

    The military exercise took place in the Black Sea, which frequently sees NATO ships present there for the same purpose, and involved a total of 30 Russian Navy vessels and 40 aircraft.

    Военный парад, посвящённый 73-й годовщине Победы в ВОВ
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Multi-purpose fighter MiG-31 with the hypersonic Kinzhal rocket on the military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945

    The Kinzhal demonstration comes the day after US President Donald Trump boasted that the American military is actively developing hypersonic missiles to add to its arsenal of "big, powerful, accurate, lethal, and fast" missiles.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement about Iran flanked by U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Vice President Mike Pence and military leaders in the Grand Foyer at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump’s Message to Tehran: We Want Bright Future for Iran, but American Missiles are Big, Accurate

    Russia's Kh-47M2 Kinzhal is capable of carrying both regular and nuclear warheads to distances of up to 3,000 kilometres and weighting up to 500 kilograms. It does so while travelling at speeds of between 10 and 12 Machs and constantly manoeuvring, which, as the Russian military argues, makes the Kinzhal perfect for penetrating any enemy air defences.

    Related:

    Chinese Analogue to Russian Kinzhal Cruise Missile Allegedly Spotted in Testing
    Putin Examines Kinzhal-Armed MiG-31 at Flight Test Centre in Astrakhan Region
    Russian MiG-31K Jets Show Brand-New ‘Kinzhal’ Hypersonic Missile System (VIDEO)
    Moscow Ready to Discuss Possibly Including Kinzhal, Poseidon Systems in Future START
    Speed of Russian Kinzhal, Zircon Hypersonic Missiles to Increase to Over 10 Mach - Military
    Tags:
    Kinzhal missile system, hypersonic missiles, hypersonic weapons, hypersonic vehicle, hypersonic, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse