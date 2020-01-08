Register
19:02 GMT +308 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    India-China Sikkim border

    Indian, Chinese Commanders Discuss Issues of ‘Strategic Ramifications’ in Historic Meet

    © CC BY 2.0 / BMN Network / india-china-sikkim-border-doklam-620x400
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107683/24/1076832469.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202001081077980271-indian-chinese-commanders-discuss-issues-of-strategic-ramifications-in-historic-meet/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The meeting between Indian and Chinese commanders came against the backdrop of a rising chorus of some kind of boundary agreement between the two Asian giants, who share a nearly 4,000 km contested boundary.

    India and China have discussed a range of issues, including joint training to enhance the confidence between the two militaries.

    An Indian Army spokesman termed the meeting between chief of the Indian Army’s Northern Command Lt. General Ranbir Singh and Chinese ground forces commander General Han Weiguo as historic.

    Lt. General Singh's visit is the second-ever by a Northern Army commander to China, earlier being in 2015, said Lt. Col. Abhinav Navneet, the Udhampur-based Army Public Relation Officer (Defence)  in a statement.

    “The visit would serve as a milestone by cementing mutual ties… This will achieve the twin aims of high level military cooperation and stabilising the sensitive borders of both the countries", the defence spokesman said.

    The two generals discussed issues having strategic ramifications, including the regional security environment, joint training, and measures to enhance peace and tranquillity along the borders, he added.

    The ​Indian and Chinese sides noted a marked increase in mutual coordination between the armies of both the countries and a will to foster friendly relations between them.

    Lt. General Ranbir Singh, the Northern Army commander, who looks after the contested Chinese border in the Ladakh sector, is on a strategically significant five-day visit to China.

    He is leading a high-level military delegation that will hold talks with top generals of China’s People's Liberation Army. The commander will visit vital military and civil establishments in Beijing, Chengdu, Urumqi, and Shanghai.

    The meeting holds importance as Indian Army chief General M.M. Naravane on 1 January expressed hope that maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Chinese border will help arrive at an "eventual solution".

    China had been emphasising an “early harvest” solution as an important step ahead of a final settlement of the border question. China reportedly wants to settle the middle sector of the border (Himachal Pradesh to Sikkim), where the dispute is perceived as minor compared to the eastern sectors (Arunachal Pradesh). “The two sides are actively exploring the specific contents of realising the early harvest”, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in an interview to the Hindustan Times daily.

    India and China share a nearly 4,000 km border, most of which is disputed, including Arunachal Pradesh, which China calls South Tibet.

    Related:

    Eyeing China, India Boosts Presence in Indian Ocean, Giving Maldives Patrol Vessel, Financial Aid
    'Hand in Hand': India and China Kick Off Joint Military Counter-Terror Exercise
    China Assures Naval Drills in Gulf of Oman With India and Russia Unrelated to Regional Tensions
    Tags:
    Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Tibet, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh region, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Draft Deniers
    Daft Draft
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse