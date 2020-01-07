S Korea Relocates Patriot Missile System From Country’s Southeast to Seoul - Reports

According to sources, as cited by the Yonhap news outlet, the missile system, which was previously stationed in the North Gyeongsang province, was transferred earlier in January to a former military installation at Mount Bukak near the presidential office.
The US-built system is believed to be equipped with PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles that are designed to intercept aircraft and missiles, the outlet said.
In late December, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said North Korea would continue developing nuclear weapons and would introduce a new strategic weapon in the near future since it did not see that its efforts for denuclearization were being met by Washington, which continued to supply strategic weapons to Seoul.
