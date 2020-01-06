Register
23:37 GMT +306 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Japanese Military Observer Calls Soviet MiG-25 Fighter World’s Undisputed ‘King of Speed’

    © Sputnik / Сергей Скрынников
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 260
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107796/10/1077961067.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202001061077961097-japanese-military-observer-calls-soviet-mig-25-fighter-worlds-undisputed-king-of-speed/

    Introduced into service in 1970, the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-25 supersonic interceptor and reconnaissance aircraft was operated by over a dozen countries, and remains operational in the Algerian and Syrian air forces.

    Sharing his impressions on the MiG-25 fighter, Japanese military analyst Kentaro Mori has pointed out that nearly half a century after its creation, the plane remains the undisputed “king of speed.”

    In an article for Yahoo News Japan, the author recalled some of the aircraft’s impressive characteristics, including its 2,981.5 km per hour speed record set on a 500 km closed circuit test course in October 1967, a feat which has yet to be replicated by any other plane of its class.

    Mori recalled that the Mig-25, NATO reporting name ‘Foxbat’, was developed by the Soviet Union to counter a new generation of high-speed US military aircraft, including the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird strategic reconnaissance aircraft, and the North American XB-70 Valkyrie, the prototype for the planned B-70 US strategic bomber, which was canceled before ever being introduced.

    The analyst pointed out that Soviet engineers managed to successfully solve a number of major technical issues, including the problem of extremely high temperatures generated as the plane accelerated to such breakneck speeds. This issue was resolved by creating an entirely new, custom steel alloy resistant to high temperatures.

    Mori pointed out that in addition to its speed record, the MiG-25 set a rate of climb record, capable of reaching an altitude of 35,000 meters in just four minutes, 11 seconds.

    Elusive for many years, MiG-25 made headlines in Japan in September 1976, when defector Viktor Belenko flew his MiG-25 fighter jet to Japan, landing at an airport on the northern island of Hokkaido. Belenko’s defection was a major blow to Moscow, with Japan allowing its US allies to carefully examine the plane for any shortcomings or weaknesses. Former US President George H.W. Bush, who served as director of the CIA at the time, called the plane’s arrival in Japan an “intelligence bonanza.” The US and soon learned that the plane didn’t feature a look-down, shoot-down radar system, a weakness that was soon exploited.

    Commenting on Russia’s plans to develop a new next-generation interceptor, the MiG-41, Mori suggested that it remains uncertain whether the new plane will surpass its granddaddy's speed record. In any case, he noted, “the trend has been attracting attention.”

    In addition to its service in the Soviet Air Force, the MiG-25 was operated by Libya, Bulgaria, India, and Iraq, and continues to see limited service by the Algerian Air Force (which has 13 planes) and Syria, which has 2 in active service. Over its life cycle, 1,186 MiG-25s were built, and the knowhow that was collected during the plane's development helped lead to the creation of the MiG-31, which continues to remain in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces to this day. The latest modernization of the MiG-31 allows it to carry the Kinzhal, a brand new long-range high-precision hypersonic missile announced by President Putin in March 2018. Kinzhal-equipped MiG-31s have been operational since December 2017.

    Related:

    Gotta Go Fast: MiG-25 Fighter Jet Frightened NATO With its Insane Velocity, US Media Reveals
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse