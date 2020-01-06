Boom Shakalaka: Watch F-15E Fighter Hit by KC-46 Tanker Inflight After Refueling

A video that has recently appeared on the Internet shows an inflight incident as a test F-15E fighter gets hit by the boom of a KC-46 right in the pilot's cabin immediately after refuelling.
According to The Drive outlet, the video depicts an issue with the KC-46's fuelling system as it requires more force to connect with the receiving aircraft than its predecessor.
Boeing is currently modernising the boom and the Remote Vision System that is used by the tanker's team to navigate the fuelling process while it continues to deliver the aircraft.
