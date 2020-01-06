Register
17:33 GMT +306 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Veterans for Peace UK stand across from Cenotaph 10 Nov 2019-min

    UK Military Veterans Condemn US Assassination of Soleimani, Plan Protest Against Possible Iran War

    Mohamed Elmaazi
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 90
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107795/81/1077958195.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202001061077958265-uk-military-veterans-condemn-us-assassination-of-soleimani-plan-protest-against-possible-iran-war/

    A British veterans group has called on its members to start organising to “demand a de-escalation of violence” and ensure accountability for the US government’s “dangerous actions” in Iraq.

    Veterans for Peace UK (VfP UK) has issued a statement condemning the US drone strike which killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, saying that the risk of war with Iran is “greatly increasing” as a result.

    On 3 January the US killed at least six people, including Soleimani, in an airstrike which the UK government has refused to condemn. Domic Raab, the UK’s Foreign Minister, says that he is trying to avoid war with Iran but VFP UK note that Raab described Soleimani as a 'regional menace' while confirming the US's right to 'self defence'. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson doubled down on Raab's characterisation of Soleimani, saying that he would "not lament" his death.

    The veterans of Britain's wars call upon all of their members to “take action” to demand accountability and de-escalation of the violence by writing to their MPs and newspapers and attending local rallies or public events. The statement urges:

    "All members and supporters of VFP UK to take action to demand a de-escalation of violence and accountability for the dangerous actions of the U.S.A. government."

    They also remind:

    "All serving members of the Armed Forces that they have a right to refuse to obey illegal and immoral orders."  

    VFP UK are planning a demonstration outside of the Prime Minister’s residence at Number 10 Downing Street, on 7 January at 6PM.

    Western Leaders Call for De-Escalation As Iraq Demands Withdrawal of Foreign Troops

    On 6 January the French president, German Chancellor, and UK Prime Minister put out a joint statement calling for “de-escalation” of violence. However, the statement places the burden for the current situation on Iran without any reference to US assassinations in Iraq:

    “We have condemned the recent attacks on coalitions forces in Iraq and are gravely concerned by the negative role Iran has played in the region, including through the IRGC and the Al-Quds force under the command of General Soleimani.”

    The statement also urges Iraqi authorities to “continue providing the Coalition all the necessary support” in the fight against Daesh*.

    The statement makes no reference to the fact that on 5 January the Iraqi parliament voted to expel foreign troops from Iraq and called on the government to end its request for assistance from the US in the fight against Daesh.

    The Iraqi parliament's resolution said:

    "The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason."

    Furthermore, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi told his parliament on Sunday that Soleimani was in Iraq as part of mediation efforts between Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

    As leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Soleimani played a key role in coordinating the battles against Daesh and other Sunni-Islamist militants in Iraq and Syria. Among those killed in the US strike on 3 January was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy leader of the Popular Mobilisation Units (AKA Popular Mobilisation Forces), and the PMU’s press spokesperson Mohammed al-Jaberi. The airstrike which killed Soleimani was preceded by US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria which killed around 25 Iraqi soldiers, who were members of the Kata’ib Hezbollah militia (which are part of the PMU) which has been incorporated into the Iraqi military. The US denied striking a PMU medical convoy, on the evening of Friday 3 January.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

    Related:

    Asymmetric Blowback: What Options Iran is Likely to Pick to Avenge Qasem Soleimani's Death
    Iran Will Destroy ‘Key Israeli Targets’ if US Attacks, Former Revolutionary Guards Chief Warns
    Supreme Leader Khamenei's Adviser Says Iran Will Target US 'Military Sites' - Report
    'Worse Than the Iraq War': UK Labour Politicians Speak Out After US Killing of Iranian Commander
    Boris Johnson Claims Soleimani 'Posed a Threat', Urges De-Escalation Amid Flaring US-Iran Tensions
    New Chief of Iran’s Quds Force Vows to Remove US From Middle East to Avenge Soleimani Hit
    'If Europeans Ensure That Iran Benefits From Original Deal, Tehran Can Go Back Into JCPOA' - Analyst
    Tags:
    veterans for peace, Qasem Soleimani, IRGC, US, Iraq, UK, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse