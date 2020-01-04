Video With Alleged US Troop Redeployment From Kuwait to Iraq Circulates on Social Media

The Pentagon has approved the deployment of an additional 3,000 troops to the Middle East following the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday. According to US military officials, the deployment is a precautionary action in response to an increased threat against American personnel and facilities in the region.

Footage has emerged on social media that is alleged to be US troops being redeployed from Kuwait to Iraq. A shaky video clip shows a military convoy loaded with heavy armored vehicles and tanks moving through a busy street purportedly in an unidentified Middle Eastern city.

It is now known that the #USAF's C-17As which transported the rangers of #USArmy's 82nd Airborne Division to #Kuwait yesterday also transported M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles from #FortBragg. Video recorded today & provided by @Imamofpeace shows M2A2s on their ways to #Iraq. pic.twitter.com/CGAzsVyj3G — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) 3 January 2020

​The quality of the video, however, does not allow for a certainty that it is a real redeployment of US forces to Iraq. The camouflage pattern of the transported vehicles resembles, however, one that is used by US forces in the Middle East.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Defence said in an earlier statement that "the Immediate Response Force (IRF) brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division was alerted to prepare for deployment, and are now being deployed".

Some netizens doubted, however, that the military vehicles in the shaky video belonged to the 82nd Airborne Division.

The death of Soleimani has caused a new and dangerous low in the relationship between Tehran and the Trump administration.

The Pentagon, some ranking Republican US lawmakers and the White House justified the Trump-approved assassination of the top Iranian general as a preventive measure, claiming that the IRGC commander was plotting new attacks against American personnel.

Tehran has stated that Washington crossed a "red line" in the murders, vowing revenge for what Iranian leadership are calling an act of terrorism.