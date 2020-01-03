US Air Force Shares B-2 Stealth Bomber Video

The US Air Force has published a video of a B-2 stealth aircraft displaying a mission at the Whiteman Air Force Base. The base is located about 2 miles (3.2 km) south of Knob Noster, Missouri and 70 miles (112.6 km) east-southeast of Kansas City.
This video has been made for the Tournament of Roses 2020.
Video by Senior Airman Thomas Barley pic.twitter.com/PmDDIAtl3w— Dylan Malyasov (@DylanMalyasov) January 3, 2020
B-2 stealth aircraft can fly approximately 6,000 nautical miles (9,600 kilometres) without refuelling.
Bomber aircraft regularly rotate through the Indo-Pacific region to integrate capabilities with key regional partners and maintain aircrew proficiency, the Air Force said in the release.
