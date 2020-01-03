US Air Force Shares B-2 Stealth Bomber Video

The B-2 Spirit is a multi-role bomber capable of firing both conventional and nuclear munitions. Its stealth characteristics make it difficult to detect with conventional infrared, acoustic, electromagnetic, visual, and radar systems, according to the Air Force.

The US Air Force has published a video of a B-2 stealth aircraft displaying a mission at the Whiteman Air Force Base. The base is located about 2 miles (3.2 km) south of Knob Noster, Missouri and 70 miles (112.6 km) east-southeast of Kansas City.

This video has been made for the Tournament of Roses 2020.

Video by Senior Airman Thomas Barley pic.twitter.com/PmDDIAtl3w — Dylan Malyasov (@DylanMalyasov) January 3, 2020

B-2 stealth aircraft can fly approximately 6,000 nautical miles (9,600 kilometres) without refuelling.

Bomber aircraft regularly rotate through the Indo-Pacific region to integrate capabilities with key regional partners and maintain aircrew proficiency, the Air Force said in the release.