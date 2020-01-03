Four Air Force Personnel Killed in Surveillance Aircraft Crash in Sri Lanka - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Chinese-origin light twin engine Y-12 aircraft has a capability of operating from short, unprepared runways. The Sri Lankan Air Force has been operating the jet for surveillance missions.

Four Air Force personnel on board a Y-12 aircraft were killed on Friday after the fixed-wing aircraft crash landed in the hilly region of Haputale in Uva Province, which is around 200 kilometres from the capital Colombo.

The helicopter that crashed at Haputale is a SL Air Force Y-12 which had departed from Weerawila with four persons on board -SLAF spokesman 😥 pic.twitter.com/x2u7lCqdd7 — Shehan Madawa 🇱🇰 (@shehanmlive) January 3, 2020

Sri Lanka Air Force spokesperson Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne said that the service has appointed a special investigation team to find the reasons behind the crash of the surveillance vehicle.

All four Air Force personnel who were onboard the Y-12 aircraft, which crashed in Haputale area this morning (03), are reported dead, says the spokesperson of Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) - Ada Derana pic.twitter.com/5AvXtjDeBc — Ahalya Senevirathne (@ahalyasenevi) January 3, 2020

The Chinese-origin aircraft was on its way to Weeravila on a reconnaissance mission when it crashed.