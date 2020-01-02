Register
23:30 GMT +302 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5)

    US Navy’s Sealift Fleet in Dire Straits Following Largest-Ever Stress Test

    © Photo : US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason R. Zalasky
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2141
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107216/50/1072165029.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202001021077923533-us-navys-sealift-fleet-in-dire-straits-following-largest-ever-stress-test/

    A recent, massive test of the US Navy’s emergency cargo fleet has revealed some major shortcomings, with only half of the ships expected to be quickly ready for operation unable to even leave the dock.

    In September of last year, the US Transportation Command carried out a so-called “turbo activation,” the largest surge test it’s conducted in decades, to see how the reserve cargo fleet would fare if it were called upon to transport large amounts of US military war materiel across the ocean tomorrow.

    The results did little to inspire confidence in Washington’s ability to send its boys “over there.”

    “The relatively low … Qualitative Mission Success Rate indicates the Organic Surge Fleet is challenged to be immediately available for a large-scale inter-theater force deployment without delays/impacts to force closure due to degraded readiness,” reads an unclassified December 16 report by TRANSCOM on the test.

    Of the 61 ships suddenly activated in the test, 40.7% were fully ready to support a major sealift operation - barely half of the standard 85% readiness expected by the Navy.

    “You had 22 out of the 61 ships in either C-5 or C-4 condition,” Sal Mercogliano, a merchant marine and current professor at Campbell University, told Defense News for a Wednesday article. “C-5 means that you can’t even leave the dock; C-4 means you can leave the dock but you are not in any condition to sail any real distance. In my ballpark, that’s non-mission capable. So right off the bat you lose 22 of the 61 ships. Then of the 33 that they activated, nine of them had issues. Three of them were C-4 level.”

    “If you are Indo-Pacific Command, or you are Central Command, and you are counting on a certain amount of square footage available to you, that’s going to have huge ramifications,” Mercogliano added.

    The surge fleet is part of the legion of cargo ships coordinated by US Military Sealift Command to ship, refuel and resupply US forces around the world. Some of those ships are owned outright by the US Navy always fly under its colors using the USNS designation, but the surge fleet are dry cargo ships often chartered by the Navy for use in case of emergency shipping needs, such as a conflict breaking out.

    While the Air Force’s many heavy airlifting planes like the C-7 Globemaster III can provide emergency deployment of men and equipment to far-away lands, in the event of a major conflict, it’s the Sealift fleet that will bear the vast majority of the transportation burden.

    According to the Sealift Command website, the surge fleet includes eight fast sealift ships, 11 surge LMSRs (Large, Medium-Speed Roll-On/Roll-Off) and 44 reserve force ships, which includes a variety of roll-on/roll-off ships, breakbulk cargo vessels, tankers and crane ships. These ships are expected to be ready to proceed to a loading port in between four and 20 days after being activated, the website notes.

    Retired Rear Adm. Mark Buzby, who heads the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration, which is responsible for maintaining the reserve fleet, told Defense News in November that a major problem of reactivating these aging ships is a shortage of engineers qualified to run the steam-operated vessels, which are all-but-nonexistent in the commercial world.

    A chart accompanying the December report revealed that no Surge Fleet vessel is younger than 12 years old, with the majority of them between 40 and 54 years of age. The oldest, the steam-powered crane ship SS Grand Canyon State, was built in 1964.

    Forbes noted in April 2019 that while Congress has mandated a new replacement fleet be built, with delivery beginning in 2026, there is no money in the Pentagon’s 2020-2024 budget for such construction. One proposed replacement, the Common Hull Auxiliary Multi-Mission Platform (CHAMP), has proven far too costly to be viable, with former Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer saying in May 2019 that he needed ships perhaps one twentieth the cost of the CHAMPs, which weighs in at nearly $1 billion each.

    A November memo from the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to the Pentagon recently obtained by Defense News that made apparent the wide rift between the two competing visions of the US Navy fleet’s future also included a directive from the OMB to the Navy to produce a cheaper alternative than the CHAMP platform.

    If the Navy cannot replace its Sealift fleet, it will find itself unable to move its vast land-based forces abroad to wage a major conflict.

    Related:

    US Navy Orders $49Mln Worth of New Submarine Escape Suits
    US Navy Chief Says Only ‘Regime Change’ in Iran Can Stop Country’s ‘Provocative Actions’ in Gulf
    ‘A Formidable Force’: China’s Rapidly Modernizing PLAN Has More Ships Than US Navy
    Tags:
    Stress Test, activation, cargo ship, Military Sealift Command, US Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse