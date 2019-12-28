Register
15:47 GMT +328 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia's guard ship Yaroslav Mudry. File photo

    Watch Russian, Iranian, Chinese Warships Kick Off Drills in Demonstration of Strength – Photo, Video

    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/104207/77/1042077781.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/201912281077888052-watch-russian-iranian-chinese-warships-kick-off-drills-in-demonstration-of-strength--photo-video/

    The joint naval exercises, taking place in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean, are the first of their kind for the Iranian Navy since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

    The first footage from the joint Russian-Iranian-Chinese wargames which kicked off Friday has been making its way online, showing joint training, vessels sailing, and Iranian forces welcoming Russian frigate Yaroslav Mudry at Chabahar Port in southeastern Iran, about 415 km southeast of the Strait of Hormuz.

    Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani, deputy commander of the Iranian Navy, described the drills as an opportunity to engage in “an exchange of experience in the maritime relief and rescue fields; the strengthening and improvement of international maritime trade security in the northern region of the Indian Ocean.”

    “The message of this exercise is peace, friendship and lasting security through cooperation and unity,” the senior officer stressed, adding that the drills help show that Iran cannot be isolated.

    The drills, set to run until Monday, include search and rescue operations, simulating operations to extinguish vessels which have caught fire, as well as defence against piracy and shooting drills, with both Iran’s Navy and its elite Revolutionary Guards naval formations participating. A total of three Russian vessels are taking part in the drills, with China deploying its new Xining guided-missile destroyer.

    The drills, code named ‘Naval Security Belt’, are taking place across some 17,000 square km of maritime territory, stretching from Chabahar Port into the Gulf of Omanand the northern Indian Ocean.

    On Thursday, the Pentagon, which has announced its own ‘maritime security’ operation in the region, confirmed that it was aware of the drills and would be closely monitoring the situation.

    The drills are the first international maritime exercises of their kind for Iran since the Iranian Revolution of 1979, which saw the overthrow of the US-backed regime of the Shah.

    On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated Iran’s willingness to work with its neighbours to secure the Persian Gulf via that Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) initiative – a concept for a regional coalition to secure the Persian Gulf proposed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the UN in September.

    According to Zarif, the ongoing drills serve to “make clear our broader commitment to secure vital waterways.”

    Iran’s maritime security proposal is aimed at countering the Washington-led coalition, known as ‘Sentinel’, which includes the US, the UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Albania, with Israel also reportedly providing unspecified assistance. The US announced its coalition in the midst of the 2019 Persian Gulf Crisis, which saw the seizure and/or sabotage of multiple commercial vessels passing through the Persian Gulf area this past summer, culminating in the destruction of a $220 million US spy drone in the Strait of Hormuz by the Revolutionary Guards. The US’s German and French allies, as well as Japan have demonstrably chosen to stay out of the US-led initiative, with Tokyo expected to send its own naval forces to the region in January after receiving the go-ahead from Tehran.

    Related:

    Russia, Iran, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Northern Part of Indian Ocean
    Iran’s FM Zarif Says Naval Drills with China and Russia Show broader Commitment to Secure Waterways
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse