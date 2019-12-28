Preliminary Tests of New-Generation S-500 Air Defence System to Begin in 2020 - MoD

The S-500’s technical specifications remain shrouded in secrecy, although reports speculate that the system will be capable of destroying targets from distances of up to 600 km away.

Preliminary tests of the S-500 air defence system will begin in 2020, and deliveries are planned beginning from 2025, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said.

"Next year, it is planned to begin preliminary tests of the S-500 anti-aircraft missile system, the first production model of which is scheduled for delivery in 2025," he said.

Production of the system, most of whose characteristic remain strictly under wraps, began earlier this year, with the S-500 now undergoing testing by the military, and mass production currently expected to start in the second half of 2020.

Earlier, Sergei Chemezov, CEO of Russian defence industry giant Rostec, said that once the S-500’s production begins, the first priority will be to equip the Russian military.