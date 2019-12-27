Register
12:13 GMT +327 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Platoon, Battle Company, 1-32 Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa's East African Response Force, conduct a series of team stress shoots and support by fire exercises in Djibouti, Nov. 22, 2017

    US Troops Exit From West Africa May Hamper UK Clout There, Former British Defence Minister Claims

    © Photo : Senior Airman Erin Piazza
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107787/66/1077876680.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/201912271077879304-west-africa-us-forces-britain/

    Earlier this week, US media said that the Pentagon is considering a partial or complete pullout of American troops from West Africa and that an initial decision on the matter is expected already in January.

    Former UK Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood has warned of severe consequences from the possible withdrawal of US forces from West Africa.

    The Times quoted the Conservative MP as saying on Friday, that the potential pullout of US troops would “have a knock-on effect to Britain’s ability to keep this part of Africa secure”.

    It will also force the UK to “rethink the scale of our commitment and how we’re able to wield influence in a very unstable region”, Ellwood added.

    He apparently was referring to current and planned British missions in the Sahel region to tackle Islamist terrorist groups and train local security forces.

    Commenting on the Pentagon’s plan to focus on grappling with issues related to the growing clout of China and Russia, Ellwood called it a “strategic error”.

    “The irony is they [the US] want to pivot, to stand up to a rising China and resurgent Russia, but these are the countries that will take advantage of its withdrawal from Africa”, he asserted.

    British Armed Forces Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, for her part, said that “what the US does, won’t affect our military and other investment in Africa”.

    Pentagon Considering Major US Troops Pullback From Africa - Report

    The remarks come a few days after the New York Times cited unnamed sources as saying that the US Department of Defence is contemplating scaling down or completely withdrawing US troops from West Africa, as the first phase of US reallocating its forces to address the great power competition with China and Russia

    The sources claimed that the pullback would include abandoning a recently built drone base in Niger and ending assistance to French forces battling militants in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

    As far as the UK military is concerned, the Royal Air Force (RAF) has 100 personnel and three helicopters in Mali to support the French mission there. Additionally, 250 UK soldiers are due to be deployed to Mali to join the UN peacekeeping mission next summer.

    In this context, The Times quoted Michael Clarke, former director of the Royal United Services Institute, a defence think tank, as saying that “Downing Street and the [UK] Ministry of Defence will “certainly” be concerned over reports about the US troops’ planned pullout from West Africa.

    “The security situation in Mali has been steadily deteriorating as the Sahel region falls increasingly into fragmentation, tribalism and terrorist franchises […]. It is in danger of escalating to a full-blown counterinsurgency war”, Clarke claimed.

    US Defence Secretary Esper, in turn, has repeatedly underscored his ultimate goal of reducing counterterrorism deployments throughout the world, so that thousands of US troops can be either return home for retraining or be dispatched to the Indo-Pacific region to confront the more significant challenges allegedly emanating from Moscow and Beijing.

    Related:

    US Embassy Warns Against Terrorists Targeting US Facilities in South Africa
    Criminal Syndicates, Terrorist Groups Increasingly Converge in Africa - INTERPOL
    US Africa Command Says Its Airstrike Kills Al-Shabab Terrorist in Somalia
    UK Sends Over 60 Troops to Africa in Effort to Tackle Terrorist Threats
    Tags:
    consequences, withdrawal, troops, West Africa, Britain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse